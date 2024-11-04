One Of America's Most Scenic Roads Is A Short New England Loop Around A National Park
Maine's Acadia National Park is known for its postcard-worthy scenery and wild coast views, but newcomers are often surprised at just how accessible this park really is. Situated on an island connected by a highway, the park is easy to get to from Highway U.S. 1 in Ellsworth, Maine, about 30 miles south of Bangor. Bar Harbor, one of the state's hottest vacation spots, is on the same island, just outside the park boundaries.
Many roads crisscross Mount Desert Island (or MDI, as the locals say), home to Acadia and several communities. However, the most interesting road to many visitors is Park Loop Road, a one-way scenic route through the national park's lands on the island's east side. The road is one of the East Coast's most scenic drives, with vistas of the island's high peaks, glacier-carved lakes, rocky coastlines, and innumerable islands in the distance.
If you're a newcomer to Acadia, start your adventure at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center. You can pick up a park map, talk with a ranger, and pay for your park pass. The park pass must be displayed on your dashboard, but you can also purchase it online if you want to skip the visitor center (note that vehicle reservations must be bought online in advance). Passes for one week in the park range from $20 to $35. If you don't feel like driving yourself, the Island Explorer shuttle bus is a great option. Running from June through October, the free shuttle connects most points on the island. The bus not only helps you get places but can help you get back if you plan a one-way hike or adventure.
Slow your pace on the Acadia National Park Loop Road
The Loop Road winds around the interior of Mount Desert Islands for 27 glorious miles, connecting nearly all of the park's highlights in one easy road trip. While you can certainly complete the loop in about an hour, most visitors take their time and savor the experience. The speed limit is between 25 and 35 miles per hour, and the one-way traffic flow means you'll want to plan your activities — there's no turning back unless you do the whole loop again! Along the way, there are plenty of scenic overlooks and beautiful hikes. In addition to Loop Road, the park also has dozens of miles of carriage road paths perfect for bike riding, long hikes, or just stretching your legs after hours in the car.
No trip to Acadia is complete without taking in the scenery from Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the U.S. East Coast. The park has established a vehicle reservation system for cars going up Summit Road during peak season. At the top, 1,530 feet above sea level, there's a short paved trail with all-around views, a small gift shop, and restrooms. Cadillac Mountain is also known for being the first place in the U.S. where you can view the sunrise — although this is only true between October 7 and March 6.
Other top spots you shouldn't miss on Loop Road include Jordan Pond, a beautiful lake fringed by a beginner-level path with awe-inspiring mountain views. It's also the site of the Jordan Pond House, famous for its tea and popovers. Sand Beach is another popular stop, a great spot for swimming, walking, or stargazing — if you happen to be out after dark. And you won't want to miss the cliff overlooks around Otter Point nearby.
Exploring Acadia and Mount Desert Island
There's only one road on and off Mount Desert Island: Highway 3, which comes south from the town of Ellsworth. Once you're on MDI, follow Highway 3 toward Bar Harbor. It's only about 15 minutes until you're at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center, where Paradise Hill Road will connect you to Loop Road near Cadillac Mountain. Be sure to get a park map at the visitor center, as the island's twisty, wooded roads can be confusing.
It's important to note that the Loop Road is not open all year. From December 1 to April 14, most of the road is off limits to cars but open for pedestrians or winter sports. If you're headed in the off-season, you definitely want to check the road status with the park service. But the park is open year round, and the best time to visit Maine depends on your interests. While summer is the most popular time to visit, MDI is also a special place for viewing fall foliage. Plus, winter sports enthusiasts love the island's many trails and carriage roads for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.
Even with all there is to see from Loop Road, there's plenty of MDI left to explore. Highway 3 loops the coastline, connecting the towns of Bar Harbor and Northwest Harbor on opposite sides of the island. On the other side of Somes Sound (the only fjard in the eastern U.S., which you can think of as a mini-fjord), you can take yet another loop road, this one on Highway 102, which connects the scenic towns of Somesville, Southwest Harbor, and Bass Harbor on the so-called "quiet side" of MDI.