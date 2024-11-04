One Of America's Most Scenic Roads Is A Short New England Loop Around A National Park

Maine's Acadia National Park is known for its postcard-worthy scenery and wild coast views, but newcomers are often surprised at just how accessible this park really is. Situated on an island connected by a highway, the park is easy to get to from Highway U.S. 1 in Ellsworth, Maine, about 30 miles south of Bangor. Bar Harbor, one of the state's hottest vacation spots, is on the same island, just outside the park boundaries.

Many roads crisscross Mount Desert Island (or MDI, as the locals say), home to Acadia and several communities. However, the most interesting road to many visitors is Park Loop Road, a one-way scenic route through the national park's lands on the island's east side. The road is one of the East Coast's most scenic drives, with vistas of the island's high peaks, glacier-carved lakes, rocky coastlines, and innumerable islands in the distance.

If you're a newcomer to Acadia, start your adventure at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center. You can pick up a park map, talk with a ranger, and pay for your park pass. The park pass must be displayed on your dashboard, but you can also purchase it online if you want to skip the visitor center (note that vehicle reservations must be bought online in advance). Passes for one week in the park range from $20 to $35. If you don't feel like driving yourself, the Island Explorer shuttle bus is a great option. Running from June through October, the free shuttle connects most points on the island. The bus not only helps you get places but can help you get back if you plan a one-way hike or adventure.

