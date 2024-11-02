One Of New York's Tallest Waterfalls Is An Easy Trail With High Rewards, Per Samantha Brown

The High Falls waterfall was once used to power a whopping 17 mills in the 19th century when hydropower was prominent. You can even see the 1845 dam above the falls from the viewing area. This lovely hike is packed with dirt, so it's not rough on the leg muscles. However, keep in mind that it goes through a Hemlock ravine, so there will be roots, rocks, and some foot bridges. You'll also be going along the Agawamuck Creek. Just watch your step and make sure you're wearing some good hiking footwear.

You may also want to pack a lunch because there are areas to sit by the overlook. If you do, it's important to pack in and out any waste you have, as there are no trash cans or bathrooms on the trail. There is a free parking lot that's fairly small, so try to get there early. The lot is on Roxbury Road, and the trailhead is close by. Note that Hudson Valley has insects, so make sure to follow these clever tips to avoid ticks on your hike.

If you've given yourself the full day to explore the beauty of Upstate New York, you're in the right spot. You are only about half an hour from the the oldest forest in America, Cairo's fossil forest. Mid-October is peak viewing season for some glorious fall foliage in the Hudson Valley, and Samantha Brown thinks Innisfree Garden is one of the most beautiful in the world.

