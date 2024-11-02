One Of New York's Tallest Waterfalls Is An Easy Trail With High Rewards, Per Samantha Brown
Whether you're looking for a gorgeous hike in the spring and summer or a fall foliage excursion, travel pro Samantha Brown recommends a gorgeous Upstate New York hike. The easy High Falls Trail in the Hudson Valley is a gorgeous walk with an impressive waterfall. On her website, Brown says, "Located in Columbia County, the High Falls Conservation Area gets its name from the waterfall you will want to see. At over 150 feet high, it's the tallest in the county and one of the tallest in New York." The trail is just over two hours north of Manhattan. Brown considers the Hudson Valley area "one of the most beautiful regions in New York," so this hike is well worth it.
The High Falls hike is a 1.4-mile out-and-back trail with a mere 170-foot elevation gain. It's a popular trail, so you'll have plenty of people to say hello to, and you can even bring your leashed dog with you. It's well-marked, with just a few spots that are a bit steep. One reviewer on AllTrails said, "This is a very short and easy stroll through light woodland to the waterfall overlook, and around to the base. Not that busy in early October, and really pleasant." Even better? Many reviewers listed this peaceful trail as easy to park.
Hiking to the High Falls in the Hudson Valley
The High Falls waterfall was once used to power a whopping 17 mills in the 19th century when hydropower was prominent. You can even see the 1845 dam above the falls from the viewing area. This lovely hike is packed with dirt, so it's not rough on the leg muscles. However, keep in mind that it goes through a Hemlock ravine, so there will be roots, rocks, and some foot bridges. You'll also be going along the Agawamuck Creek. Just watch your step and make sure you're wearing some good hiking footwear.
You may also want to pack a lunch because there are areas to sit by the overlook. If you do, it's important to pack in and out any waste you have, as there are no trash cans or bathrooms on the trail. There is a free parking lot that's fairly small, so try to get there early. The lot is on Roxbury Road, and the trailhead is close by. Note that Hudson Valley has insects, so make sure to follow these clever tips to avoid ticks on your hike.
If you've given yourself the full day to explore the beauty of Upstate New York, you're in the right spot. You are only about half an hour from the the oldest forest in America, Cairo's fossil forest. Mid-October is peak viewing season for some glorious fall foliage in the Hudson Valley, and Samantha Brown thinks Innisfree Garden is one of the most beautiful in the world.