One Of The World's Most Beautiful Gardens For A Fall Stroll Is In New York, Per Samantha Brown

Hudson Valley, New York is full of beautiful small towns like Millbrook, whose beauty is aided by the fact that it's home to Innisfree Garden. Noted Travel Channel host Samantha Brown called Innisfree Garden "one of the most beautiful gardens in the world" on her website, Samantha Brown's Places to Love, and we agree with her. This picturesque spot is especially stunning in fall thanks to its many trees.

A big part of what makes Innisfree Garden so special for Brown is its history and design. Designing what is now an 185-acre public park first started as plans for a private estate in the 1920s by husband and wife team Walter and Marion Beck, who were later joined by landscape architect Lester Collins. "Beck was particularly inspired by the work of 8th-century Chinese poet, painter, and garden maker, Wang Wei," Brown noted on her website, "while Collins, during the three decades he'd worked on Innisfree, was inspired by his multiple experiences and studies of Japanese landscapes."

Collins once described the garden as "something of the dream world," per Innisfree Garden. And he was kind of a big deal; he worked on a number of other impressive projects, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and he was instrumental in making Innisfree Garden available to the public in 1960. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019 because of its design – clearly, Brown isn't alone in loving Innisfree Garden.

