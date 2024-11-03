The Most Underrated Gateway To Yellowstone Is A Small But Breathtaking Mountain Town In Idaho
When it comes to popular destinations, the state of Idaho has long flown under many travelers' radar. Once primarily famous for its potatoes, those outside of the region would sometimes even mistake it for similar-sounding Midwestern states such as Iowa or Ohio. Those days of obscurity are coming to an end, however, as more and more people become aware of the splendor that the Gem State offers in spades. This comes mainly in dazzling, outdoor form, as Idaho offers natural wonder that's hard to match almost anywhere in the country, including the largest area of roadless wilderness outside of Alaska.
For anyone looking for a perfect base of operations to experience Idaho's natural bliss, look no further than Island Park. Selected by Travel + Leisure as "The Best Small Mountain Town in the U.S. for 2024," this outdoor mecca is officially classified as a city, even though it's only home to less than 200 year-round residents.
Situated in the far eastern part of the state. Island Park draws visitors because of its proximity to Wyoming's two iconic national parks: Yellowstone and Grand Tetons (the only National Park with an airport in it). That said, you don't need to cross the state line to experience some of the purest and most picturesque scenery that the American West has to offer. The area surrounding Island Park offers most everything an outdoor enthusiast could hope for, including great hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, kayaking, ATV, and snowmobiling, as well as fly-fishing that is nothing short of world-class.
The longest main street in America
Island Park is more of a spread-out settlement than a town concentrated in a small area, with 33 miles of Highway 20 acting as its main street — often called the country's longest. Even though it looks flat, Island Park occupies a caldera that sits at an elevation of 6,300 feet, with the nearby Centennial Mountains standing vigil over the region.
Some visitors who come to town stay in traditional accommodations such as the Henry's Fork Lodge, but many choose one of the many private cabins available for rental. There are also plenty of spots in the surrounding National Forest campgrounds (though the popular ones can fill up quickly during peak months). For those looking for a glamping experience, there's Wander Camp Yellowstone, which features spacious, clean, comfortable tents. But if it's true boutique luxury you seek, look no further than the brand-new Yellowstone Peaks Hotel.
In addition, the Island Park area is also home to a number of working cattle ranches that host guests who can jump on a horse and take part in the roundups, cast a fly line, or just chill out under the great expanse of the western sky. These include Eagle Ridge Ranch — with its old-school lodge — and the 500-acre Elk Creek Ranch.
What to do in Island Park
Harriman State Park sits within a 16,000-acre wildlife reserve that includes an eight-mile stretch of the Henry's Fork of the Snake River, one of the nation's most storied fly-fishing streams. The park has over 20 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing come wintertime. Home to elk, deer, and moose, it's also a haven for birdwatchers, with American white pelicans, double-crested cormorants, loons, and Trumpeter swans (a must-see on many birder's lists) also calling the area home.
For a glimpse of nature's raw power and beauty, head to Mesa Falls. With both upper and lower cascades that reach heights of up to 114 feet, these impressive waterfalls on the Henry's Fork blast down a canyon carved out through basalt rock, the result of a volcanic super-eruption. Visitors can access viewpoints to the falls on foot via the Mesa Falls Visitor Center (for the upper falls) or the Mesa Falls Nature Trail (for the lower falls). You can see all of this via the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway, a gorgeous, 28.2-mile-long driving route.
In the winter, Island Park is transformed into an icy wonderland blanketed in soft snow, making it a magnet for Nordic skiers, snowshoers, and, especially, snowmobilers. Several places in town offer gear rental, including snowmobiles, allowing you to hop on the back of a machine and explore some of the 950 miles of groomed trails the area has to offer.
