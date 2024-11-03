The Most Underrated Gateway To Yellowstone Is A Small But Breathtaking Mountain Town In Idaho

When it comes to popular destinations, the state of Idaho has long flown under many travelers' radar. Once primarily famous for its potatoes, those outside of the region would sometimes even mistake it for similar-sounding Midwestern states such as Iowa or Ohio. Those days of obscurity are coming to an end, however, as more and more people become aware of the splendor that the Gem State offers in spades. This comes mainly in dazzling, outdoor form, as Idaho offers natural wonder that's hard to match almost anywhere in the country, including the largest area of roadless wilderness outside of Alaska.

Advertisement

For anyone looking for a perfect base of operations to experience Idaho's natural bliss, look no further than Island Park. Selected by Travel + Leisure as "The Best Small Mountain Town in the U.S. for 2024," this outdoor mecca is officially classified as a city, even though it's only home to less than 200 year-round residents.

Situated in the far eastern part of the state. Island Park draws visitors because of its proximity to Wyoming's two iconic national parks: Yellowstone and Grand Tetons (the only National Park with an airport in it). That said, you don't need to cross the state line to experience some of the purest and most picturesque scenery that the American West has to offer. The area surrounding Island Park offers most everything an outdoor enthusiast could hope for, including great hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, kayaking, ATV, and snowmobiling, as well as fly-fishing that is nothing short of world-class.

Advertisement