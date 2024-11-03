One Of Maine's Prettiest Little Port Towns Is An Artsy Haven On A Scenic Trail-Filled Island

No trip to Maine is complete without stepping foot on an island or two. The rocky and dramatic Maine coastline is studded with pine tree-capped islands, islets, and rocks. There are more than 4,600 islands in the state — so where does one even get started? If you're looking for a break from the crowds of Acadia, consider a quieter trip to explore beautiful Deer Isle and the small fishing village of Stonington.

Deer Isle is situated right in the heart of Penobscot Bay, about halfway between Rockland and Acadia. It's a quieter and less visited part of the bay than either of those two destinations and a must-see for art lovers and outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its buzzing art scene and many hiking trails. The major town on the island, Stonington, is the state's largest lobster port. And despite its appeal as an out-of-the-way destination, you can drive there: the island is connected to the mainland via the Deer Isle Bridge, just off State Route 175 and about an hour south of the little city of Bangor.

Stonington is a quintessential Maine fishing village. Tidy wooden homes and businesses line the waterfront, overlooking the lobster boat-packed harbor. In the distance, you can see the rocks and islets of Merchants Row and the larger Isle au Haut farther out. Half of Isle au Haut features one of the least visited, least crowded corners of Acadia park, and the only way to get there is via the ferry that leaves Stonington's wharf.

