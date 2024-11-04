Just Outside Frankfurt Is A Picturesque Medieval Town Steeped In Culture & Charm

There's nothing like an old, cobblestone village to make you feel like you've been transported through time or into a fairytale. The modern world certainly has its conveniences, but sometimes it's good to enjoy the simple pleasures of wandering around a quaint and charming town. And, of course, you can find so many of these places in Europe, especially in parts of Germany where so much of the architecture has been preserved over the years. Michelstadt, a tiny town in southern Hesse, is one of the oldest and most beautiful in the area.

Michelstadt is located in the Odenwald region, close to the towns of Darmstadt and Heidelberg. The closest city to Michelstadt is Frankfurt, home to one of the world's most hated airports, which is a little more than an hour away. Once you've suffered through the airport experience and you're out of the city, you can enjoy all the natural beauty of Odenwald. If you're thinking of taking a road trip, this area is well known for its hiking and biking trails in Neckar-Odenwald Nature Park, which is only about 20-ish minutes south of Michelstadt. Close by, about 15 minutes from the town, is Obrunn Gorge, which is famous for its Fairytale Trail –– a two-mile path that has several miniature structures from fairytales like the Swan Castle, a tower, and other charming tiny buildings. The trail is certainly a great way to entertain the whole family or indulge in your own fairytale fantasies in addition to visiting Michelstadt.

