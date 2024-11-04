Just Outside Frankfurt Is A Picturesque Medieval Town Steeped In Culture & Charm
There's nothing like an old, cobblestone village to make you feel like you've been transported through time or into a fairytale. The modern world certainly has its conveniences, but sometimes it's good to enjoy the simple pleasures of wandering around a quaint and charming town. And, of course, you can find so many of these places in Europe, especially in parts of Germany where so much of the architecture has been preserved over the years. Michelstadt, a tiny town in southern Hesse, is one of the oldest and most beautiful in the area.
Michelstadt is located in the Odenwald region, close to the towns of Darmstadt and Heidelberg. The closest city to Michelstadt is Frankfurt, home to one of the world's most hated airports, which is a little more than an hour away. Once you've suffered through the airport experience and you're out of the city, you can enjoy all the natural beauty of Odenwald. If you're thinking of taking a road trip, this area is well known for its hiking and biking trails in Neckar-Odenwald Nature Park, which is only about 20-ish minutes south of Michelstadt. Close by, about 15 minutes from the town, is Obrunn Gorge, which is famous for its Fairytale Trail –– a two-mile path that has several miniature structures from fairytales like the Swan Castle, a tower, and other charming tiny buildings. The trail is certainly a great way to entertain the whole family or indulge in your own fairytale fantasies in addition to visiting Michelstadt.
Michelstadt is known for its castles and historic sites
Of course, there are fairytale castles hidden all over Europe, so it's no surprise that you can find so many places in Michelstadt that look like they've come out of a storybook. Burg Michelstadt is an incredibly well-preserved medieval castle dating back to the 10th century and now holds the former town hall and a museum dedicated to Michelstadt's history. On the other side of Burg Michelstadt's courtyard is a former mill that processed grain for bread for 500 years. Schloss Fürstenau, another castle, also dates back to the Middle Ages and has been updated over the years, though it still has a moat that was used as a means of protection centuries ago.
Walking through the town, you'll also encounter other points of interest. The Rathaus is a historic town hall that dates back to the 15th century and is one of the most Instagram-worthy buildings you'll see –– although the whole town is incredibly picturesque. The town is also home to several churches and a synagogue. Einhards Basilica was constructed way back in the 9th century and is best known for being built by a close friend of Charlemagne, one of the most notable historical figures of the Middle Ages. Stadtkirche (another town church) and Synagogue Michelstadt, although not as ancient, are also quite beautiful and significant to the history of the area. Aside from the beautiful architecture, visitors also love to wander the grounds of Eulbacher Park, which has 400 hectares (about 988 acres) of beautiful, landscaped scenery.
There are festivals throughout the year in Michelstadt
Although visiting the cobbled streets of Michelstadt is charming any time of the year, the town is also well known for its festivals and markets. In spring, visitors can take advantage of the Easter market, where you can see 75 vendors, including egg painters, glassblowers, potters, and florists, celebrating everything to do with springtime and the Easter holiday. In early summer, the town holds its annual Bee Market, featuring carnival rides, races, a bee auction, and, of course, plenty of honey. Also in summer, Michelstadt is home to a local theater festival, where locals and tourists can enjoy open-air plays and musicals, including many productions by Austrian and German playwrights as well as internationally known titles like My Fair Lady. However, keep in mind that all of the entertainment is in German.
One of the best annual festivals is the Michelstadt Christmas Market. With its similar scenery and charm, it could easily rival the Christmas markets in Alsace (about 3 hours away on the French-German border). After all, the architecture in Michelstad is very similar to Riquewihr, France, one of the towns that inspired the look of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The Christmas market features about 100 wooden stalls, all decked out for the season, where you can purchase holiday-themed gifts, artisanal goods, and local food while you sip on traditional "glühwein," a mulled wine from Germany. The market usually kicks off in late November and is open five days a week until a few days before Christmas.