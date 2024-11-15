Hidden On Lake Superior's Coast Is An Underrated Minnesota Town With Outdoor Thrills And Beauty
Though its winters are frigid and its best landscapes are hard to reach, Minnesota sees around 77 million visitors annually. That's a staggering number, though many of these trips are funneled to either the bustling metropolis of Minneapolis and St. Paul or the outdoor mecca of Duluth. However, there's a lot to love outside of these two well-trafficked areas, and one notable destination that often flies under the radar is the small town of Grand Portage.
Grand Portage is located in Cook County at the northern tip of Minnesota, hugging the Canadian border. The entire county only sees around one million visitors a year, but those willing to make the trek are treated to unspoiled natural beauty that's hard to find elsewhere in the country. Along with the icy waters of Lake Superior, Grand Portage is home to Grand Portage State Park, providing outdoor enthusiasts with endless ways to spend their time on Minnesota's North Shore.
Grand Portage puts you right on Lake Superior
Anyone seeking a solitary day near the water will find much to love about Grand Portage. You won't have to compete for views of Lake Superior — the town is home to less than 1,000 residents — though don't expect to do much swimming. The water remains frigid most of the year, so your best bet is enjoying the view from land. And when it comes to great views, it's hard to beat Grand Portage National Monument. Situated right on the shores, you'll find a dock that walks you out over the water for a sweeping panorama of Cook County.
If you're feeling lucky, head south to the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino. Along with a restaurant and the largest gambling site in the area, you'll find a rocky beach that's great for a short walk. While you're here at the southern end of Grand Portage, consider venturing down a bit further to see Hollow Rock. This quirky island rock formation is located right off the shore, and its tiny eroded arch is incredibly photogenic.
There aren't many boat rentals in Grand Portage, so if you want to get on the water, you'll have to venture down to Grand Marais, a nearby northern Minnesota town on Lake Superior's scenic coast. You'll likely pass the town on your way to Grand Portage as it's just off Route 61 — making for a great midwest road trip around Lake Superior. Consider snagging a rental if you want to get close to the islands dotting the horizon.
Explore Grand Portage State Park and Isle Royale National Park
No visit to Grand Portage is complete without a visit to Grand Portage State Park. You'll find it just before the Canadian Border, and it's home to the tallest waterfall in Minnesota: High Falls. A short half-mile paved trail will take you there, though you'll also find a rugged 4.5-mile loop leading to Middle Falls if you want something more challenging. A modest fee is required to enter the park.
One of the most remote National Parks in the country, Isle Royale, can also be found within boating distance of Grand Portage. Isle Royale is an archipelago comprised of more than 400 islands. You'll find over 160 miles of trails in the park, though services are limited within its boundaries. That means you should come with everything needed for your stay — including food, water, and medical supplies. A trip here is truly rugged, but if you're up for the adventure, it's a remarkable way to spend your time in the north.
Getting to Isle Royale can be tricky, and you'll need to book a ferry or seaplane to make the journey — though reserving a spot on these outings can be challenging, as many visitors to Grand Portage are there for the same reason. Be sure to lock in a reservation with Grand Portage Isle Royale Transportation Lines well in advance of your trip, and ensure you have all the other paperwork and camping permits you'll need to enter and stay in the park.