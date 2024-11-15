Hidden On Lake Superior's Coast Is An Underrated Minnesota Town With Outdoor Thrills And Beauty

Anyone seeking a solitary day near the water will find much to love about Grand Portage. You won't have to compete for views of Lake Superior — the town is home to less than 1,000 residents — though don't expect to do much swimming. The water remains frigid most of the year, so your best bet is enjoying the view from land. And when it comes to great views, it's hard to beat Grand Portage National Monument. Situated right on the shores, you'll find a dock that walks you out over the water for a sweeping panorama of Cook County.

Advertisement

If you're feeling lucky, head south to the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino. Along with a restaurant and the largest gambling site in the area, you'll find a rocky beach that's great for a short walk. While you're here at the southern end of Grand Portage, consider venturing down a bit further to see Hollow Rock. This quirky island rock formation is located right off the shore, and its tiny eroded arch is incredibly photogenic.

There aren't many boat rentals in Grand Portage, so if you want to get on the water, you'll have to venture down to Grand Marais, a nearby northern Minnesota town on Lake Superior's scenic coast. You'll likely pass the town on your way to Grand Portage as it's just off Route 61 — making for a great midwest road trip around Lake Superior. Consider snagging a rental if you want to get close to the islands dotting the horizon.

Advertisement