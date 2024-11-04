Perched On A Rocky Island In France Is The 'Wonder Of The West' With Fairytale Movie Vibes

As if out of a dream, the medieval abbey and village of Mont St. Michel rise to a point on a small, rocky island off the coast of Normandy, France. An iconic tourist destination, this breathtakingly beautiful island has the look of a fairytale castle, and it did in fact inspire Rapunzel's royal village of Corona in the 2010 Disney movie "Tangled." (Fans of Disney's Beauty and the Beast might want to travel across the country to Riquewihr, another picture-perfect village that was a model for Belle's village.)

The spire at the top of Mont St. Michel, however, does not belong to a castle — it's a church steeple. Mont St. Michel, which translates to St. Michael's Mount, is where an abbey was built to honor the archangel St. Michael 1,000 years ago; you can look for his golden statue on top of the spire. This was a place of pilgrimage over the centuries, and its location on an island in a bay far from major population centers was intentional, so visiting pilgrims had to prove their commitment.

Although it's still not a breeze to reach, it's certainly easier now than it was in the Middle Ages. Lying 3.5 hours from Paris, 5 hours from Reims, 1.5 hours from the D Day beaches, and 45 minutes from the walled port town of St. Malo, Mont St. Michel attracts 3 million visitors a year to a 1.5-square-mile island. It can get crowded in summer, like other overtouristed European destinations, so go off-season if possible.

