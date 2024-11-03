Just Outside Of Vegas Is A Free Wetlands Park For A Stroll Through The Serene Side Of The City
Las Vegas might be best known for its neon lights and casinos, but the surrounding area is also home to a shocking variety of natural wonders. Along with a nearby Nevada state park full of fiery red vistas, you'll find the quiet Clark County Wetlands Park tucked away in the southeastern part of town. It's a local favorite and the perfect natural escape for a relaxing daytime stroll before heading over to the Strip when the park closes at sunset.
The Clark County Wetlands Park is free to visit — which is shocking, considering it spans 2,900 acres and offers a wide range of educational programs for its guests. You'll find plenty of onsite parking as well as a restroom, and its trailheads are open year-round from dawn until dusk. There's also an impressive Nature Center that's home to an exhibit gallery, nature store, and auditorium — perfect hideaways for cooling down after a day of hiking in the sun.
Clark County Wetlands Park offers miles of hiking trails
A significant portion of Clark County Wetlands Park is dedicated to hiking trails. All visitors can enjoy the Nature Preserve trails, which offer three miles of paved walkways, and meander through protected landscapes home to many different wildlife species. Keep an eye out for golden eagles, greater roadrunners, cottontail rabbits, and soft-shelled turtles. Because these Nature Preserve trails run through an ecosystem that's safe for animals, bikes and dogs are not permitted.
If you do want to bring your bike or fur baby to the wetlands, consider heading out to the Wetlands Loop Trail. This 14-mile path is open to all sorts of activities, including dog walking, cycling, and jogging, and it encircles the nearby Las Vegas Wash — a water system that connects the city to Lake Mead. You'll find plenty of small trails intersecting with the expansive Wetlands Loop, giving you ample opportunities to explore off the beaten path.
Be sure to practice Leave No Trace principles and bring plenty of water, as the desert heat — sometimes reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit — is more draining than you'd expect. You'll find water fountains scattered throughout the park, though they become scarce the further you venture from the Nature Center. If you're hiking alone, consider reading up on solo hiking safety tips before attempting the lengthy loop around the Las Vegas Wash.
Escape the heat at the Wetlands Park Nature Center
Along with a wealth of trails, Clark County Wetlands Park is home to a robust Nature Center. The sprawling 10,000-square-foot facility gives you a closer look at the plants and animals found within the park. It's especially great for kids, with a variety of interactive exhibits and displays. There's also an auditorium running films about the park — consider popping in for an educational way to escape the heat. Unlike the trails that are open all week, the Nature Center is closed on Monday.
A large indoor cafeteria area (Lizard Lounge) is available in the Nature Center, and it backs up directly to the preserve. If you don't mind the heat (or you're visiting in the fall or winter), you can head outdoors to Duck Creek for a scenic picnic. The on-site Nature Store sells a variety of snacks if you forgot to pack a meal, though Alexander's Pizza is just down the road if you need something to replenish lost calories from your hike.
While you're in the southern tip of Las Vegas, consider swinging down to Henderson to visit the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve. It's a short 10-minute drive from Clark County Wetlands Park, and the 80-acre park is home to over 270 bird species and nearly a dozen different ponds. It's also one of the best birdwatching destinations in the area, so pack a good pair of binoculars in your bag. Just like the Clark County Wetlands Park, admission to the preserve is free.