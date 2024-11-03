Just Outside Of Vegas Is A Free Wetlands Park For A Stroll Through The Serene Side Of The City

Along with a wealth of trails, Clark County Wetlands Park is home to a robust Nature Center. The sprawling 10,000-square-foot facility gives you a closer look at the plants and animals found within the park. It's especially great for kids, with a variety of interactive exhibits and displays. There's also an auditorium running films about the park — consider popping in for an educational way to escape the heat. Unlike the trails that are open all week, the Nature Center is closed on Monday.

A large indoor cafeteria area (Lizard Lounge) is available in the Nature Center, and it backs up directly to the preserve. If you don't mind the heat (or you're visiting in the fall or winter), you can head outdoors to Duck Creek for a scenic picnic. The on-site Nature Store sells a variety of snacks if you forgot to pack a meal, though Alexander's Pizza is just down the road if you need something to replenish lost calories from your hike.

While you're in the southern tip of Las Vegas, consider swinging down to Henderson to visit the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve. It's a short 10-minute drive from Clark County Wetlands Park, and the 80-acre park is home to over 270 bird species and nearly a dozen different ponds. It's also one of the best birdwatching destinations in the area, so pack a good pair of binoculars in your bag. Just like the Clark County Wetlands Park, admission to the preserve is free.

