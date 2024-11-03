A Hiker's Guide To The San Francisco Bay's Beautiful Secret Swings
A swing is a beautiful thing. There's nothing like that magical thump in your chest when the ground disappears beneath your feet and the view is nothing but your feet in the sky. In 2018, a group of playful San Franciscans, dubbing themselves 'SwingBombSF' installed more than 50 swings across the city, beginning a small revolution of childlike wonder. "Swings just really capture that youthful spirit, and they just bring joy to people, regardless of age," an anonymous swing bomber told San Francisco's ABC7 News.
The only catch? You have to find them. SwingBombSF's Instagram account photographed the swings without providing any location information, so San Francisco reporters and Reddit users went to work searching for them. Over time, the city removed many of these swings, citing safety concerns. For those that remain, swingers are advised to check the sturdiness of the branch and rope before swinging at their own risk. But if you can locate some of SwingBombSF's former (and some current) secret swings in San Francisco, Marin, and Berkeley, you'll love your feet dangling in the California sky. Just make sure not to post about their locations online.
Find a swing and a view of the city
Most surviving swings are not on the main streets or local parks of San Francisco. Hikers enjoying the breathtakingly California views for which the Bay Area is known are likely to run across one of these swings eventually. Some may suspend one themselves, as they dig into secret stairways and urban hikes around the city.
You can climb up Strawberry Hill to overlook the waterfall on the island in Stow Lake, ramble into the Presidio near the intersection of Jackson Street and Cherry Street, or hike up Billy Goat Hill from Laidley and 30th Street in Noe Valley. Each trail allows you to experience the blood-pumping arousal of a hike, and maybe even a swing or two. For perhaps the most scenic hike, walk the Lands End Trail from the Legion of Honor, until you get to the labyrinth at Lands End Eagle Point. This walk is a meditative experience, but if you still need more thrills, take the path down to a rocky cove for one final swing.
Head into the mountains for a swing
If you know about Kirby Cove, the secret beachside campground where you can sleep in the shadow of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, you won't be surprised to learn there's a swing between the Battery Spencer observation deck and the trail to the cove.
Even further afield in Mill Valley, the Mount Tamalpais State Park is home to two alleged secret swings. The balmy Stinson Beach is a great place to start your hiking quest. Intersecting with California's Highway 1, you'll find the Dipsea Trail Head. This hike takes you deep into the mountains and could last all day, so it's best to have a buddy with you. But if you plan to go alone, review these safety tips before a solo hike.
Keep your eye out on the right when you pass the fire road, and you just might see a vista worth swinging home about. The Trojan Point parking area, located on Pantoll Road, is a good place to park before heading toward O'Rourke's Bench. Climb the hill to the tree directly above the bench, and if you're lucky, you'll be greeted by another swinging opportunity — or just an incredible view. Once you've worked up an appetite, head back over the bay and grab a table at this revolving restaurant for more stunning California views.