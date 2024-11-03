A Hiker's Guide To The San Francisco Bay's Beautiful Secret Swings

A swing is a beautiful thing. There's nothing like that magical thump in your chest when the ground disappears beneath your feet and the view is nothing but your feet in the sky. In 2018, a group of playful San Franciscans, dubbing themselves 'SwingBombSF' installed more than 50 swings across the city, beginning a small revolution of childlike wonder. "Swings just really capture that youthful spirit, and they just bring joy to people, regardless of age," an anonymous swing bomber told San Francisco's ABC7 News.

Advertisement

The only catch? You have to find them. SwingBombSF's Instagram account photographed the swings without providing any location information, so San Francisco reporters and Reddit users went to work searching for them. Over time, the city removed many of these swings, citing safety concerns. For those that remain, swingers are advised to check the sturdiness of the branch and rope before swinging at their own risk. But if you can locate some of SwingBombSF's former (and some current) secret swings in San Francisco, Marin, and Berkeley, you'll love your feet dangling in the California sky. Just make sure not to post about their locations online.