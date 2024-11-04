Sri Lanka's Dreamy Mountain Capital Is A Timeless Trove Of Culture, Upscale Resorts, And Hills

Kandy, located in the heartland of the tear-shaped island of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean, was the ancient capital of the country when it was known as Ceylon. Protected by the mountainous jungles, the powerful Sinhalese kingdom warded off European colonizers for centuries before the country fell under British rule in 1815. Known as a sacred city with many important historical, religious, and cultural sites, Kandy has some of the most beautiful and sustainable resorts tucked away in the tea farms on the hills. Today, Kandy is considered the country's cultural capital and is the ultimate mountain destination for travelers to be pampered after chilling on Sri Lanka's less-visited, golden tropical beaches.

Trains are the most enjoyable way to travel from the current capital of Colombo to Kandy, which takes 2.5 hours for the 75-mile journey. The train from 1908 may not be fast, but it's full of old-world charm. First-class passengers on the express train will also be treated to air conditioning. Like many things in Sri Lanka, trains run on island time, so expect some delays. Kick back and enjoy the gorgeous ride as the scenery changes from the azure sea to the verdant jungle. Alternatively, you can book a tour package with a driver, but the drive will take about 3.5 hours or longer, especially if the roads are congested. Be sure to download PickMe, which is the Uber equivalent in Sri Lanka. You can use it to call a tuk-tuk and gauge how much you should pay for rides, as Sri Lanka is a gorgeous, budget-friendly island.

