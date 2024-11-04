One Of Mexico's Most Important Surrealist Spaces Is A Secret Jungle Garden Of Dreamlike Views
Every place in the world has its own forms of artistic expression, so it's impossible to go somewhere and not experience the art that is unique to that place. For example, what would a visit to the walkable city of Florence, Italy be without discovering the art-filled historic gems found there? But you don't have to spring for a European vacation to witness the beauty of the art world. A trip to Mexico will also offer you the rare opportunity to truly walk amongst the artwork when you visit the Surrealist sculpture garden of Las Pozas.
Las Pozas is just one of many places where you can see amazing art in Mexico. For instance, you can find a ton of unique art by exploring Oaxaca's vibrant streets or visiting the many important art museums in Mexico City. But Las Pozas is truly one of a kind. It's located just outside the remote mountain town of Xilitla in the state of San Luis Potosí, about an hour and a half from the nearest city, Ciudad Valles. Unfortunately, it's not located near a ton of other large tourist attractions. In fact, it is often suggested that travelers drive to Xilitla to visit, which is a seven- to eight-hour road trip from Mexico City. Needless to say, getting there is not easy. But once you've arrived, you're met with some of the most stunning views and gorgeous landscapes that are hard to find anywhere else in the world.
Las Pozas is a blend of artwork and nature
Las Pozas was created by the British poet Edward James (in collaboration with his friend and business parter Plutarco Gastélum), starting in the late 1940s. James was a renowned patron of the Surrealist art movement and even knew several artists like Salvador Dalí. The garden was originally a place for James to keep his large collection of orchids until rare freezing temperatures destroyed the flowers. Afterwards, in the 1960s, the garden was turned into a massive project that sought to build many concrete structures that could withstand the weather in the area. Over time, the 37-hectare (about 91-acre) garden has become home to 28 different sculptures inspired by nature itself, with influences from Surrealist and other artistic eras.
The structures and sculptures stick out against their natural jungle setting, almost as if being reclaimed by nature like an ancient ruin, since some of them also don't look complete (and are possibly not meant to). One of the more well-known structures is called the Stairway to the Sky, a staircase in the middle of the vegetation that leads essentially nowhere. Visitors to the garden can follow the paths to find the many pools that give Las Pozas its name, as well as a waterfall and stream running through the property. Some structures use arches found in Gothic cathedrals, while others resemble flowers, snakes, butterflies, and other natural things. There's even a bathtub that's made to look like a human eye. Overall, a simple walk through this site feels dreamy and fantastical.
Important things to know when you visit Las Pozas
Because of its remote location, it's important to plan out your visit to Las Pozas and rent a car. While a lot of the journey is on paved roads, the closer you get to the garden, the narrower and rougher they become. Unfortunately, there is a lack of public transportation, and hiring a taxi also requires having them wait until you're ready to leave so you aren't stuck there. Another option is to take a tour that leaves from one of the larger cities like Ciudad Valles. It is also suggested that you buy tickets online at least a day beforehand and print them because the ticket office at the main entrance to the garden can only offer same-day tickets, which may not be available depending on when you go.
The weather can also be extremely hot and humid during some periods of the year, so it's important to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and water, as well as to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Unfortunately, you cannot bring food into the garden, but there is a restaurant where you can get refreshments. The garden doesn't allow professional film equipment, though you are allowed to bring a camera or use your phone to take pictures and videos for your personal use. The garden and the nearby town of Xilitla make for an excellent day trip, but if you need more ideas, check out our list of the safest destinations in Mexico for a stress-free vacation.