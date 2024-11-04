One Of Mexico's Most Important Surrealist Spaces Is A Secret Jungle Garden Of Dreamlike Views

Every place in the world has its own forms of artistic expression, so it's impossible to go somewhere and not experience the art that is unique to that place. For example, what would a visit to the walkable city of Florence, Italy be without discovering the art-filled historic gems found there? But you don't have to spring for a European vacation to witness the beauty of the art world. A trip to Mexico will also offer you the rare opportunity to truly walk amongst the artwork when you visit the Surrealist sculpture garden of Las Pozas.

Las Pozas is just one of many places where you can see amazing art in Mexico. For instance, you can find a ton of unique art by exploring Oaxaca's vibrant streets or visiting the many important art museums in Mexico City. But Las Pozas is truly one of a kind. It's located just outside the remote mountain town of Xilitla in the state of San Luis Potosí, about an hour and a half from the nearest city, Ciudad Valles. Unfortunately, it's not located near a ton of other large tourist attractions. In fact, it is often suggested that travelers drive to Xilitla to visit, which is a seven- to eight-hour road trip from Mexico City. Needless to say, getting there is not easy. But once you've arrived, you're met with some of the most stunning views and gorgeous landscapes that are hard to find anywhere else in the world.

