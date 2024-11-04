Hidden In North West England's Lake District Is A Unique Swimming Experience With Stunning Views
North West England is a verdant, rugged part of the United Kingdom best known for the Lake District, a beautiful national park filled with mountains, valleys, and, of course, lakes. The area is also home to England's highest peaks — known as fells — including Scafell Pike (3209 ft), Skiddaw (3,054 ft), and Helvellyn (3,117 ft), one of England's most dangerous peaks. The park's name comes from the 16 lakes scattered among these peaks, including Windermere, Ullswater, and Derwentwater.
Located a few hours north of Wales, one of Europe's most underrated countries, the Lake District is a popular "staycation" destination in the United Kingdom, so it's not easy to find spots that are in any way "hidden." There are some very scenic spots to be found just off the main trails, though, and one of them is the Buttermere infinity pool. A recent social media favorite, the pool is next to Buttermere, a 1.24-mile long lake in the western area of the park, and no, this isn't some kind of tourist cash-in on the infinity pool fad; the Buttermere infinity pool is all-natural, completely free, and strikingly lush and refreshing.
How to get to Buttermere infinity pool
Buttermere is nestled between a settlement named Gatesgarth and a very small village of the same name. There are ample walking opportunities here, including trails up to the Red Pike and Haystacks hills, the latter of which was a favorite of travel writer Alfred Wainwright, whose ashes were scattered on the peak.
To get to the infinity pool, purchase a one-day pass to park at the Gatesgart Farm parking lot. From there, follow Honister Pass towards Honister House, where you'll find an established trail. Walk along this trail for just under a mile and continue along a grassy path. Soon, you'll cross the bridge before navigating a steeper path for a few hundred yards up toward the pool. The walk is easy for most walkers, even the final leg.
You'll have seen the waterfall and infinity pool for some time by now. When you get closer, you'll see the lovely, clear water, which has a brilliant azure color when the sun hits it. Opinions on the water temperature vary; some visitors consider the pool warm by British standards, whereas others use it as a cold water challenge to test their mettle. The temperature is weather and season dependent, of course, but the Buttermere infinity pool is likely to be refreshing all year round, including in early to mid-summer — the best time to visit England.