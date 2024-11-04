Hidden In North West England's Lake District Is A Unique Swimming Experience With Stunning Views

Buttermere is nestled between a settlement named Gatesgarth and a very small village of the same name. There are ample walking opportunities here, including trails up to the Red Pike and Haystacks hills, the latter of which was a favorite of travel writer Alfred Wainwright, whose ashes were scattered on the peak.

To get to the infinity pool, purchase a one-day pass to park at the Gatesgart Farm parking lot. From there, follow Honister Pass towards Honister House, where you'll find an established trail. Walk along this trail for just under a mile and continue along a grassy path. Soon, you'll cross the bridge before navigating a steeper path for a few hundred yards up toward the pool. The walk is easy for most walkers, even the final leg.

You'll have seen the waterfall and infinity pool for some time by now. When you get closer, you'll see the lovely, clear water, which has a brilliant azure color when the sun hits it. Opinions on the water temperature vary; some visitors consider the pool warm by British standards, whereas others use it as a cold water challenge to test their mettle. The temperature is weather and season dependent, of course, but the Buttermere infinity pool is likely to be refreshing all year round, including in early to mid-summer — the best time to visit England.

