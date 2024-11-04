The Sneaky Danger You Face While Road Tripping In South Carolina

When you're all packed up and ready to hit the road on a South Carolina road trip, you understandably can't wait to see the famous Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, partake in some local fare, and feel the soft East Coast sand squish between your toes. While you may have followed all the clever packing hacks for a long road trip, there's an unspoken safety issue that comes with driving through South Carolina that you may not have considered.

Whether you're cruising to Myrtle Beach or traveling to see one of the world's most charming main streets in Charleston, something troubling is brewing within the Palmetto State. According to a report from WalletHub, South Carolina has some of the most dangerous roadways in the United States. In fact, the state has the most fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel in the country.

MoneyGeek's study on night driving expanded on this research using data from the Bureau of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reporting that South Carolina's roadways are 9.7 times more dangerous at night. Road safety is always a concern when embarking on a road trip, but you'll want to increase your precautions for your excursion through South Carolina and be mindful of the biggest issues posed on the roads.

