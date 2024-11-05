Unwind In One Of The Most Romantic Mountain Regions New England Has To Offer
New England and romance go hand in hand. Whether you are dreaming of a summer coastal couple's trip to a small town in Maine or an autumnal getaway to America's most beautiful town in Vermont with thriving fall foliage, the six-state region in the U.S. holds an abundance of swoon-worthy spots that are perfect to visit with your sweetheart. If you're having trouble narrowing down the destinations, consider New Hampshire, a romantic locale that has it all.
Tucked into the heart of New Hampshire, you'll find the majestic White Mountains. Covering over a quarter of the state, the mountainous region offers something to satisfy every couple's tastes and travel styles. From scenic wonderlands that adventurous travelers can explore to sleepy villages packed with romantic restaurants and cozy hotels for home-bodied lovebirds, New England is the perfect destination. You and your partner can craft your ideal couple's vacation in the White Mountains.
Outdoorsy couples will love the White Mountains
With stunning state parks, serene lakes, and miles of scenic hiking trails, the White Mountains region is full of natural beauty, granting plenty of options for outdoor adventures. In the heart of the White Mountain National Forest, you'll find Franconia Notch State Park, which features a breathtaking trio of waterfalls. To see all three waterfalls, hike the Falling Waters Trail, a steep 2.8-mile out-and-back trail where you'll be rewarded with mountainous views at the top.
If you want to give your feet a rest, head to the nearby Franconia Notch Stables and saddle up for a romantic horseback ride through the North Country. Horseback tours are available year-round, with cozy horse-drawn sleigh rides in the winter. During the warmer months, you'll find ample opportunities to get out on the water. Book a kayak tour with North Country Kayak, and paddle amongst the beauty of the White Mountains. Guided tours are available Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or you can rent a kayak and enjoy a private paddle with your love around New Hampshire's largest reservoir, Moore Reservoir.
Cozy places for lovebirds to nest in the White Mountains
If getting cozy in a quaint mountain town is more your speed, there are dozens of places to explore. In the Eastern White Mountains, settle into North Conway. The charming town is a treasure trove of historic buildings, antique shops, and romantic dining spots, like The Wild Rose Restaurant, a warm, intimate locale nestled inside the stunning Stonehurst Manor.
In the western region of the White Mountains, you'll find the village of Bath, which boasts historic architecture and three classic New England covered bridges. Take a romantic stroll or drive through New Hampshire's oldest covered bridge, the Haverhill-Bath Covered Bridge, which features a stunning waterfall underneath. For a unique stay in the area, get a good night's sleep at the Deep Sleep Inn in Haverhill. Situated in a historic home, the gothic bed and breakfast features six darkly romantic rooms to die for, with spooky themes like the Room of Horrors and the mystical Witchy Room. Adventurous couples can stay in Gorham in the heart of the White Mountains for endless outdoor thrills.