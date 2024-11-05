Unwind In One Of The Most Romantic Mountain Regions New England Has To Offer

New England and romance go hand in hand. Whether you are dreaming of a summer coastal couple's trip to a small town in Maine or an autumnal getaway to America's most beautiful town in Vermont with thriving fall foliage, the six-state region in the U.S. holds an abundance of swoon-worthy spots that are perfect to visit with your sweetheart. If you're having trouble narrowing down the destinations, consider New Hampshire, a romantic locale that has it all.

Tucked into the heart of New Hampshire, you'll find the majestic White Mountains. Covering over a quarter of the state, the mountainous region offers something to satisfy every couple's tastes and travel styles. From scenic wonderlands that adventurous travelers can explore to sleepy villages packed with romantic restaurants and cozy hotels for home-bodied lovebirds, New England is the perfect destination. You and your partner can craft your ideal couple's vacation in the White Mountains.