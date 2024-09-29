Hidden In The Heart Of The White Mountains Is A New Hampshire Town For Endless Outdoor Thrills

Gorham, New Hampshire has been an adventure lover's paradise since the 19th century when the railroads would shuttle travelers from the East Coast to the White Mountains. The charming town is the perfect base for getting out into the great outdoors, with easy access to multiple state parks, ski mountains, and picturesque drives. In fact, Mount Washington Auto Road, which was built in 1861, is known as the oldest man-made tourist attraction in the country and leads up to Mount Washington, the highest summit in the Northeast U.S. that is referred to as 'America's Everest'. Gorham also boasts lovely hotels, restaurants, and local shops to browse after a day of activities in the surrounding unspoiled wilderness.

Advertisement

Gorham is worth a visit year-round because each season brings its own unique pleasures. In fall, this part of the state is one of the best for fall foliage viewing, as hikes and drives promise spectacular views of forested mountains swathed in vibrant autumnal hues. Come winter, some of the East Coast's best downhill and cross country skiing is found at Wildcat Mountain and Bretton Woods. Spring can offer warmer temperatures for spring skiing or low elevation hikes, without the crowds of summer. And summer unfolds in long sunny days perfect for swimming in cool lakes, fishing, biking, and camping overnight under the stars.