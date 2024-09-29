Hidden In The Heart Of The White Mountains Is A New Hampshire Town For Endless Outdoor Thrills
Gorham, New Hampshire has been an adventure lover's paradise since the 19th century when the railroads would shuttle travelers from the East Coast to the White Mountains. The charming town is the perfect base for getting out into the great outdoors, with easy access to multiple state parks, ski mountains, and picturesque drives. In fact, Mount Washington Auto Road, which was built in 1861, is known as the oldest man-made tourist attraction in the country and leads up to Mount Washington, the highest summit in the Northeast U.S. that is referred to as 'America's Everest'. Gorham also boasts lovely hotels, restaurants, and local shops to browse after a day of activities in the surrounding unspoiled wilderness.
Gorham is worth a visit year-round because each season brings its own unique pleasures. In fall, this part of the state is one of the best for fall foliage viewing, as hikes and drives promise spectacular views of forested mountains swathed in vibrant autumnal hues. Come winter, some of the East Coast's best downhill and cross country skiing is found at Wildcat Mountain and Bretton Woods. Spring can offer warmer temperatures for spring skiing or low elevation hikes, without the crowds of summer. And summer unfolds in long sunny days perfect for swimming in cool lakes, fishing, biking, and camping overnight under the stars.
Summer and fall in Gorham
Between late May and early November, a visit to the Mount Washington Auto Road is a must. The 7.6-mile drive up to the Northeast's highest summit reveals stunning views over the White Mountains, and the vistas can even stretch to the Atlantic Ocean on a clear day. The road is open starting at 9 a.m. daily with closing times depending on the season. To access, it costs $45 per car and driver. At the end of the drive, you'll receive the famous "This car climbed Mount Washington" bumper sticker. And if you're visiting Gorham without a car, you can still experience the thrilling drive with a two-hour tour with a guide and driver. A tour costs $57 per adult.
Gorham is well-situated near a wealth of hiking trails, ranging from easy routes to extreme paths for experienced hikers only. One of the most challenging trails near Gorham is the Presidential Traverse that spans 18.5 miles point-to-point. The traverse encompasses hikes up to 13 mountains, including the famed Mount Washington, and is considered one of the country's most dangerous treks. For more accessible trails, nearby Moose Brook State Park, which is open May through October, is a popular site for biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, and camping.
In the snowy months, winter sports enthusiasts will want to beeline to nearby Wildcat Mountain for Alpine skiing and snowboarding. Also close to Gorham is Bretton Woods, the state's largest ski area, which was voted the #4 Resort in the East for 2024 by Ski Magazine.
Where to stay in Gorham
The top-rated accommodation in Gorham is at The Glen House, a historic boutique property at the base of Mount Washington. The 68-room retreat offers jaw-dropping views over the surrounding forested mountain range and is convenient to many of Gorham's top attractions, with the Mount Washington Auto Road beginning next to the hotel. A trail pass is also included in your stay. The Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center is located across the street, which is the origin for about 28 miles of trails that can be traversed by hiking or biking in the summer and fall and cross country skis or snowshoes in the winter.
At the end of the day, the hotel's Notch Grille, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing Mount Washington, serves hearty portions of locally sourced fare. Voted a Tripdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards for 2024, The Glen House offers rates averaging between $187 – $372 per night.