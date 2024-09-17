Consistently Named America's Most Beautiful Town, This New England Gem Thrives In The Fall

The U.S. has no shortage of picturesque towns that capture the imagination and inspire beloved Hallmark movie backdrops. From deep reds to bright yellows and golds, fall colors inspire nature enthusiasts to make the most of fall-related outdoor activities. Alongside pumpkin-picking, scenic hikes and drives, and grabbing a pumpkin-spiced beverage, leaf-peeping has emerged as a growing fall trend. Due to a rise in the popularity of lead-peeping — the practice of admiring autumn foliage — an annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map has been introduced to help travelers track the changing colors of leaves across the country.

New England in particular, boasts some spectacular deciduous forest landscapes, where vibrant leaves transform during autumn. Conde Nast Traveler named Woodstock, Vermont, the Most Beautiful Town in America, while The Travel celebrated it for being particularly scenic. Home to just over 3,000 people, this idyllic town is stunning year-round thanks to its historic architecture and American charm, and is consistently regarded as being one of the most spellbinding in the northeast. But fall is when Woodstock truly comes alive, becoming an effortlessly photogenic autumnal wonderland. This region is perfect for getting outside and enjoying the changing colors of the season, with mild temperatures this time of the year, and minimal rainfall. Just be sure to book accommodation well in advance to keep your stay as budget-friendly as possible; Woodstock's small size means there are limited last-minute options for a fall vacation.

