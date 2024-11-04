Enjoy Coastal Bliss Without Crowds At This Georgia Town Called The Gateway To Cumberland Island

If you're headed to the East Coast for a taste of the salty lifestyle, it's easy to bypass Georgia. The state isn't known for its beaches, although it has some spectacular ones. Interstate 95 takes you through the swampy coastal marshlands, but few people explore beyond the popular stops of Savannah and Brunswick. So, it's time to get off the beaten track and wander through some of the state's more hidden gems.

Advertisement

The town of St. Marys, Georgia, lies on a bend of the St. Marys River. The river makes the state line, so you're a stone's throw away from Florida — if you've got a really good pitcher's arm. The river is wide and surrounded by miles of tidal saltwater marshes.

The town bills itself as the Gateway to Cumberland Island, known for its hiking and pristine beaches. Just a 45-minute ferry ride downriver, Cumberland is a national seashore with wild horses and ruins of mansions, too. But today, let's pause in town and explore St. Marys, a quiet seaside retreat where towering live oaks dangle with Spanish moss and fish jump endlessly in the tranquil river.