The Underrated And Breathtaking Hike That Expands Upon The Iconic Appalachian Trail

When it comes to big thru-hikes, it's hard to compete with North America. The U.S. has several long wilderness routes such as the Pacific Crest Trail, the Continental Divide Trail, and the world-famous Appalachian Trail. Its northern neighbor also boasts the Trans Canada Trail, which, at 15,000 miles, is one of the longest in the world. Both the United States and Canada possess incredible scenery best seen from the ground level at a walking pace, and the Eastern Continental Trail allows hikers to experience this firsthand on a trek through some of the most breathtaking parts of both nations. Stretching from the shores of Newfoundland to Key West, Florida, this 5,700-mile walking route meanders along rocky Canadian coastline and shoots through the mountains and forests of Maine. It then follows the entirety of the Appalachian Trail before heading into northern Georgia, Alabama, and the full length of Florida, from the Panhandle to its southernmost isle.

Advertisement

The Eastern Continental Trail is a chance for hardcore hikers to bite off one of the longest and most challenging routes on earth, all the while soaking up the natural glory that North America's two biggest countries have to offer. That said, you don't have to do the whole thing to experience its sublimity. Any section will deliver raw beauty, solitude, and the unique taste that each region offers.