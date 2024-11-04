Settled On An Artificial Lake In Germany Is A 16th Century Hunting Lodge Turned Fairytale Palace
The natural beauty of the Saxony region of Germany is truly magical. The colors have almost surreal and mystical qualities, especially during summer and fall. The wooded countryside is home to one of Germany's prettiest and most underrated national parks with a unique landscape. It's also home to beautiful metropolises like Leipzig, where you can discover the magic of Berlin with fewer crowds and lower prices.
Located along the borders of the Czech Republic and Poland, Saxony maintains some of the most iconic castles in Germany. Traveling through the region, it's easy to imagine a land of princes and princesses living in stone palaces and battling dragons. But there is one place that actually feels as if you've stepped into a real-life fairytale — Moritzburg Castle. The gorgeous estate is located about 9 miles outside of Dresden, a vibrant German city and the capital of the Saxony region, making it a great home base to explore the area's legendary locations.
Moritzburg Castle's origins
Before Moritzburg Castle was the fortress it is today, it was a hunting lodge with a moat around it, constructed by the Duke of Saxony, Maurice (or Moritz), in 1542. Regional power players lived on the property for centuries and added various structures, but it's perhaps most noted for the 18th-century remodeling by legendary leader Augustus the Strong, who reimagined the building as a lavish site for large feasts and celebrations surrounded by exotic animal enclosures. However, it remained unfinished after he died in 1733.
Other constructions happened on the property in the ensuing years, principally the additional Little Pheasant Castle and a pier with a lighthouse, which is the only one in landlocked Saxony. Today, the remaining castle surrounded by water is a picturesque relic of the past, seemingly stolen from a Victorian-period fantasy film. In fact, Moritzburg Castle's splendor actually made it the filming location for a popular European fairytale movie called "Three Wishes for Cinderella" in 1973.
Other castles in Saxony
Continue imagining yourself living amongst monarchs and nobility by visiting some other must-see castles close by. Wackerbarth Castle is a luxurious estate next to a centuries-old winery. It's a great place to learn about Saxony's long history of growing wine, as vineyards in the region have existed for over 850 years. You can try the wine at their beautiful outdoor restaurant or take one of the guided tours of the vineyard. Another great option is the Meissen Albrechtsburg Castle, built between 1471 and 1524 and famed for its architecture and unique spiral staircase.
You can visit the castle-filled region easily on your own in a car or taxi or from Dresden with a local tour guide. You can also check out the Dresden Zwinger and Dresden Castle to see some of the most important structures the city has to offer. If you're going to continue traveling around Germany and want another off-the-beaten-path destination, check out Freiburg im Breisgau — a medieval, artsy college town located in Germany's Black Forest.