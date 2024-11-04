Settled On An Artificial Lake In Germany Is A 16th Century Hunting Lodge Turned Fairytale Palace

The natural beauty of the Saxony region of Germany is truly magical. The colors have almost surreal and mystical qualities, especially during summer and fall. The wooded countryside is home to one of Germany's prettiest and most underrated national parks with a unique landscape. It's also home to beautiful metropolises like Leipzig, where you can discover the magic of Berlin with fewer crowds and lower prices.

Advertisement

Located along the borders of the Czech Republic and Poland, Saxony maintains some of the most iconic castles in Germany. Traveling through the region, it's easy to imagine a land of princes and princesses living in stone palaces and battling dragons. But there is one place that actually feels as if you've stepped into a real-life fairytale — Moritzburg Castle. The gorgeous estate is located about 9 miles outside of Dresden, a vibrant German city and the capital of the Saxony region, making it a great home base to explore the area's legendary locations.