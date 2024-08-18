Discover The Magic Of Berlin With Fewer Crowds And Lower Prices In This Underrated German City

Germany's bustling capital city is the quintessential European metropolis. Berlin's magic lies in how it juxtaposes its rich history with its dynamic contemporary arts, music, and lifestyle scenes. And then there's Berlin's notorious (in a good way!) nightlife. However, the city's fast-paced life and thronging crowds can be a bit overwhelming. Unless you decide to spend an extended period there, trying to get a feel of the city in a short visit is difficult, especially for solo travelers to Europe, not to mention expensive.

Leipzig is a less explored and more pocket-friendly German city that offers many of the experiences that people visit Berlin for, as well as some novel ones. A quick train or car ride (both under 3 hours) from Berlin, Leipzig welcomes those who choose the former with its iconic central railway terminus, Leipzig Hauptbahnhof. Almost mind-boggling in size, it is the largest train station in Europe. Flying into the internationally well-connected Leipzig/Halle Airport is also an option.

Visitors quickly find that Leipzig matches Berlin when it comes to imposing structures and is dotted with prime examples of Renaissance architecture, open squares, and a charming Old City Center. The burgeoning art scene and nightlife fueled by the city's young population also ensure that you won't feel like you're missing out on the action. While another underrated German city is lovingly called "Venice of the North," Leipzig was referred to as "little Paris" by Germany's literary monolith, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, in his iconic play, "Faust."

