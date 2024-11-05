One Of Pinnacles National Park's Best Hikes Boasts A Unique Cave And Crystal-Clear Reservoir

Pinnacles National Park has trails that are only for experienced hikers, like the infamous High Peaks Trail — but you don't have to worry about traversing switchbacks on Bear Gulch Cave Trail. This trail is considered an easy one by most hikers and only takes about an hour — though if it's crowded you'll need to park at the Pinnacles campground, which will add a lot of time to your trek. Along Bear Gulch Cave Trail, you'll find a series of little caves so short they're more like brief tunnels over the trail. Quickly, however, you'll find yourself having to choose whether you'd rather go over or under the rocks. If you choose over, you'll see one of the most incredible geological formations in the park: The Monolith. If you choose under, however, you'll find yourself in Bear Gulch Cave.

At national parks with extensive cave systems like South Dakota's Wind Cave National Park, you need to book a tour and go down into the cave with a park ranger guide. At Bear Gulch, that's not necessary. The trail continues through the cave, keeping the path stable, easy to follow, and not too uneven. You'll even find the occasional step up or down or place to grab a railing along the way. However, you'll definitely need a flashlight if you don't want to be feeling your way along the walls with no visibility. When you climb back up, you'll find yourself in the bright sunlight again, and you'll be able to see some of the park's famous pinnacles and the crystal clear Bear Gulch Reservoir.