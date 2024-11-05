The 5 Best Food Museums In America
Arguably one of the best parts of traveling is exploring a destination's culinary scene. For many, eating their way through a new city, state, or country is a highlight of their trip. Foodies can also indulge in other gastronomic adventures, including food tours and cooking classes, but for those looking to include an even more unique attraction on their itinerary, there are food museums. These institutions offer knowledge and experiences centered on a specific food or cuisine. As such, visitors will leave with a deeper appreciation of the food item or fare.
For instance, visitors can master making noodles and eating ramen at the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum in Japan. While visiting the Frietmuseum in Bruges, you can munch on fries and learn of this iconic potato dish's significance to Belgium and beyond. Of course, you can also find comparable attractions in the United States, where there are a number of regional food museums to be experienced throughout the country.
With the help of publications like Forbes, USA Today, and others, Islands has selected the five best food museums in the country. Although unconventional, these hidden gems are one-of-a-kind, immersive, and delectable. From JELL-O to mustard and more, these food museums are perfect for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity that can be enjoyed by all.
Idaho Potato Museum, Blackfoot, Idaho
If you love potatoes, take a moment to thank Idaho. According to the Idaho Potato Commission, the Gem State yields 13 billion pounds of spuds annually. Needless to say, Idaho takes the starchy vegetable very seriously. So much so that the state is home to the Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot. For reference, it's located about two and a half hours from Grand Teton, one of the best national parks for people who hate hiking. The Idaho Potato Museum was named one of "America's strangest food museums" by USA Today and one of the most iconic food museums in the country by Eat This, Not That. In 2024, the Idaho Potato Museum received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award.
So, what can you expect during your time here? First and foremost, visitors are welcomed by a massive baked potato outside the museum. On display inside are historical items that were once used to harvest, grow, and cook potatoes, all housed in a train depot dating back to 1912. Other highlights include the world's largest potato chip and the gift shop selling an array of potato-themed souvenirs.
On Yelp, the Idaho Potato Museum has a 4.3 out of 5 rating, with one reviewer raving, "Stopped here on our road trip. I will say this was my highly anticipated stop of our trip and it did not disappoint! Got to learn the history of the potato and how it has become a crop all over the world." If all of this makes you crave a spud, the Potato Station Café serves baked potatoes, fries, and more. Note that the Idaho Potato Museum is open year-round.
National Mustard Museum, Middleton, Wisconsin
If mustard is your absolute favorite condiment, you'll be happy to learn that there is a National Mustard Museum. It's located in Middleton, Wisconsin, a city that's about 20 minutes away from Madison, the state's capitol. Forbes included the National Mustard Museum as number eight on "10 Museums That Need To Be On Every Food Lover's Bucket List." In addition, Cheapism named it a must-visit food museum in the country. Founded by mustard collector Barry Levenson in 1992, thousands of jars and bottles of the beloved condiment are displayed on the museum's Great Wall of Mustard.
During your visit, you can view mustard pots, vintage tins, and other relics. Visitors can also learn more about the condiment by watching mustard-themed videos at the museum's MustardPiece Theatre. Notably, there is a gift shop that sells a plethora of mustard varieties – think everything from root beer to curry and much more. Want to try some of these distinct flavors? You can do so at the gift shop's tasting bar. "A really fun experience! Who knew mustard could be so fascinating, extensive and varied," states a Tripadvisor review.
Another individual on the platform wrote, "Like some others, I don't even particularly like mustard. That didn't matter. This museum is fun." The National Mustard Museum, which earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024, does not charge admission. It's open daily year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and parking is free.
The SPAM Museum, Austin, Minnesota
There are several must-visit family-friendly attractions in Minnesota, including the SPAM Museum in Austin, where Hormel Foods, the company behind SPAM, is headquartered. That said, the 14,000-square-foot SPAM Museum delves into SPAM's origins and how the product is enjoyed in other parts of the world, such as Latin America and the Philippines. There are also interactive activities and a SPAM conveyor belt. Visitors can also discover limited edition SPAM flavors and more.
The SPAM Museum is open daily and does not charge an admission fee. Free guided tours are available and are led by SPAMbassadors, who play an integral part in the SPAM Museum experience. One Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "Now and then, a sample of SPAM placed on pretzel sticks will be offered by a SPAMbassador. Be sure to try. It could be maple flavored, Korean BBQ, or something totally different." Tripadvisor reviewers also note that there is a gift shop selling SPAM products and attire.
The Irish Times named the SPAM Museum one of the best food museums in the world. Likewise, Reader's Digest Australia included it in an article titled "World's top 10 food museums that are seriously strange." Lastly, here's a fun fact: The SPAM Museum, per the World Record Academy, holds the record for being the first museum dedicated to canned meat.
JELL-O Gallery, LeRoy, New York
Whether you're a fan of JELL-O or not, you can't deny its influence on American cuisine. This bouncy culinary treat is versatile and can be used in sweet and savory recipes. JELL-O was created in 1897 in LeRoy, New York, a small town that, at one point in time, was also home to the first JELL-O factory. Thus, it might not be surprising to learn that this is where you'll find the JELL-O Gallery, one of, if not the biggest, attractions in LeRoy.
LeRoy (also spelled as Le Roy) is located about 30 minutes from Rochester and an hour from Buffalo. Here, visitors can familiarize themselves with JELL-O's history and peruse the JELL-O Gallery, which features items such as vintage JELL-O boxes, advertisements, and molds in an assortment of sizes and shapes, amongst other things. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "This museum has displays on everything related to Jell-o. From the early days of its discovery to early marketing, its place in pop culture, and celebrity endorsements." The JELL-O Gallery also has an exhibit with antique carriages, wagons, and more, and, yes, there is a gift shop that sells JELL-O-themed apparel and accessories.
The JELL-O Gallery receives over 10,000 visitors annually. Like the National Mustard Museum, Forbes also featured the JELL-O Gallery as a museum that has to be on a food lover's bucket list. The JELL-O Gallery does charge an admission fee and is only open seasonally, so you should make sure to check their business hours before you visit.
Southern Food and Beverage Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana
There are countless unmissable things to do on vacation in New Orleans. However, there are also underrated attractions to discover, such as the Southern Food and Beverage Museum (SoFAB). Created in 2004, the SoFAB's goal is to educate visitors on the origins and influence of Southern cuisine, focusing on states such as Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Virginia, and others. It has been called one of the world's top food museums by CNN and has also been highlighted in the MICHELIN Guide.
Per a Tripadvisor reviewer, "Everything from historic products, iconic dining spots, and classic cookware to recipes will bring back memories and make you want to get cooking or perhaps just eating." On Yelp, an individual wrote, "The displays are wonderfully engaging and eye catching and there is plenty to absorb." There are also temporary exhibits, cooking classes, and even a Gumbo Garden, where common ingredients used in Southern food are grown.
The Museum of the American Cocktail (MOTAC), featuring a collection of historical items related to imbibing and more, is part of SoFAB. Visitors can also purchase drinks and SoFAB's onsite bar. At the time of this writing, SoFAB, located just a few minutes away from the iconic Garden District, is open Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it is sometimes closed to the public for private events. Admission can be purchased online.
Methodology
These food museums were chosen through research with the help of articles from USA Today, CNN, Forbes, The Irish Times, Eat This, Not That, Cheapism, and more. The food museums on our list were repeatedly mentioned in these publications due to their distinct exhibits and offerings. In addition, rankings, ratings, and reviews from Tripadvisor and Yelp were used in the selection process. All that aside, the food museums in this article were ultimately included as they have proven to provide visitors of all ages with offbeat and unique experiences through history, tastings, nostalgia, and more.