The 5 Best Food Museums In America

Arguably one of the best parts of traveling is exploring a destination's culinary scene. For many, eating their way through a new city, state, or country is a highlight of their trip. Foodies can also indulge in other gastronomic adventures, including food tours and cooking classes, but for those looking to include an even more unique attraction on their itinerary, there are food museums. These institutions offer knowledge and experiences centered on a specific food or cuisine. As such, visitors will leave with a deeper appreciation of the food item or fare.

For instance, visitors can master making noodles and eating ramen at the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum in Japan. While visiting the Frietmuseum in Bruges, you can munch on fries and learn of this iconic potato dish's significance to Belgium and beyond. Of course, you can also find comparable attractions in the United States, where there are a number of regional food museums to be experienced throughout the country.

With the help of publications like Forbes, USA Today, and others, Islands has selected the five best food museums in the country. Although unconventional, these hidden gems are one-of-a-kind, immersive, and delectable. From JELL-O to mustard and more, these food museums are perfect for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity that can be enjoyed by all.

