Minnesota's Best Family-Friendly Attraction Is A Must-Visit Zoo And Conservatory

If you're planning a trip to Minnesota, you probably know that it's the "Land of a Thousand Lakes" and that the whole state is practically covered in beautiful natural splendor. From stunning "waterfalls to nowhere" to a small town that goes all out for Halloween, Minnesota has a lot to offer.

But what if you're traveling with kids? What if they don't like hiking trails or walking along gorgeous Midwest beaches? Well, you're in luck. The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in Saint Paul has been named the best family attraction in Minnesota by the company Vacation Home Rentals (via Como Park Zoo and Conservatory).

Although this zoo isn't the only way to keep your little ones occupied, it's one of the most entertaining. There's so much to do at this zoo that you may even want to book a trip to Minnesota just to experience it all. From a diverse set of wildlife to some of the most spectacular gardens in the Midwest, Como Park Zoo is one of the region's wonders.