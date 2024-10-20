Minnesota's Best Family-Friendly Attraction Is A Must-Visit Zoo And Conservatory
If you're planning a trip to Minnesota, you probably know that it's the "Land of a Thousand Lakes" and that the whole state is practically covered in beautiful natural splendor. From stunning "waterfalls to nowhere" to a small town that goes all out for Halloween, Minnesota has a lot to offer.
But what if you're traveling with kids? What if they don't like hiking trails or walking along gorgeous Midwest beaches? Well, you're in luck. The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in Saint Paul has been named the best family attraction in Minnesota by the company Vacation Home Rentals (via Como Park Zoo and Conservatory).
Although this zoo isn't the only way to keep your little ones occupied, it's one of the most entertaining. There's so much to do at this zoo that you may even want to book a trip to Minnesota just to experience it all. From a diverse set of wildlife to some of the most spectacular gardens in the Midwest, Como Park Zoo is one of the region's wonders.
Getting to know the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
Because Como Park is a zoo and conservatory, there's a lot more to expect than just animal exhibits. However, the site has those in spades, as you can witness such exotic wildlife as sloths, snow leopards, seahorses, monkeys, ostriches, tigers, and much, much more. Overall, the zoo encompasses around 14.5 acres, while the conservatory spans around two more acres. So, it's not the largest zoo in the Midwest, but it's still impressive.
Once you're done seeing the animals, you can wander through numerous stunning gardens and natural features. The crown jewel of the conservatory is the Palin Dome, a 64-foot-tall glass structure housing over 150 palm trees, orchids, and other cycad species. Outside, you can explore the frog pond, the enchanted garden, and the impeccable Japanese Garden.
But since we're talking about the Como Park Zoo as a family-friendly attraction, we understand that most kids (especially toddlers) won't be entranced by pretty flowers and bonsai trees. Fortunately, you can keep your children occupied at one of the various attractions, such as the carousel, the Children's Gallery, a frog exhibit, or the zoo's own amusement park, Como Town. Technically, Como Town is next to the zoo and comes with a separate admission (ages 2-12), but there's no reason to not experience both sites in a single day.
Planning your trip to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
From October to March, the zoo is only open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From April to September, it's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the zoo is completely free, although they recommend a suggested donation of $4 per adult and $2 per child. The experience is well worth more than $4, though, so feel free to donate as much as you'd like to help keep the animals happy and healthy.
The best seasons to visit Como Park are spring and summer. During the spring months, many of the flowers are in bloom, so the gardens (both indoor and outdoor) are far more colorful and magical than any other time of the year. Summer is also a fantastic time because there are more events at the zoo, including live music, summer camps, and stargazing shows.
There are a few other points to keep in mind when planning your trip. For example, no food or beverages are allowed inside any of the zoo or conservatory buildings. While you can bring snacks, you must eat them in designated areas. Alternatively, you can buy food from one of the zoo's two restaurants: Pier 56 and Zobota Cafe. Another point to remember is that parking is limited, so the zoo recommends using public transportation to avoid the hassle.