How To Choose The Best Amazon River Cruise According To Your Travel Style

The Amazon River is approximately 4,000 miles long and serves as the central vein of the Amazon Rainforest, the world's largest river basin and a wellspring of biodiversity home to millions of species of plants, animals, and insects. Often referred to as "the lungs of the planet," the Amazon is one of the world's most important ecosystems on which the regulation of the global climate depends. For nature-loving travelers this is one of the ultimate bucket list items of a South American vacation, as visiting the Amazon means embarking on a grand adventure in one of the world's most biodiverse destinations — but where do you even start?

There are some major population centers in the Amazon, like the Brazilian city of Manaus, but for the most part, it is a difficult region to explore by car. The best way to get around is to take advantage of the many rivers that sprawl across the rainforest — not just the Amazon River, which is the largest, but its many tributaries also. Riverboats and cruises provide the perfect means of transport to travel through the Amazon at a slow pace that will allow you plenty of time to keep an eye out for dangerous animals like jaguars and unbelievably rare ones like pink river dolphins.

The style of cruise you book though comes down to your travel style, so here's what you need to know about choosing the best Amazon River cruise.

