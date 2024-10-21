The Most Haunted Destinations In The Entire World

During the Roman Empire, a guy named Pliny the Younger wrote a letter that would go down in history as one of the earliest records of a ghost encounter. Pliny wrote that he saw an old man with a beard who was bound by chains wandering around his home, but he wasn't quite a living human. He was a phantom. That experience occurred about 2,000 years ago, and if anything, there are even more ghosts hanging around now than there were before.

Advertisement

Traditionally, a ghost is believed to be the spirit of a person who has died that is still roaming the physical world.The living interact with these otherworldly beings way more than you may think. One 2023 survey conducted by YouGov found that 20% of participants reported having at least one ghost encounter in their life so far, which means that there could easily be millions of people coming across apparitions in the United States alone.

While you probably won't have to worry about a poltergeist popping up in your living room unannounced, there are definitely other places where there is a much higher chance of getting spooked. In fact, certain locations are so incredibly haunted today that you are practically guaranteed to have a freaky experience there. These are some of those most ghost-ridden destinations on the planet.

Advertisement