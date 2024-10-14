The Underrated Region In Europe To Visit For A Hauntingly Beautiful Halloween Getaway
There are certain places that conjure up the spirit of spooky season. Salem is famed for its witchcraft history and spellbinding autumns. New Orleans vibrates with jazz and voodoo. Sleepy Hollow is shrouded in the literary legend of a headless horseman. While all of these haunting cities are perfect for a Halloween vacation, the dark horse of macabre destinations lies across the pond in one of Europe's most criminally underrated regions: Transylvania, Romania.
Beckoning horror story lovers with Bram Stoker's classic tale, Dracula, Transylvania is veiled in vampire lore. While the fictional Prince of Darkness resided in Transylvania, the region's mythical allure doesn't end there. Translating to "The Land Beyond the Forest," Transylvania is enchanted by hauntingly beautiful landscapes, picturesque villages, eerie forests, and Gothic fairytale castles straight out of a Tim Burton fantasy. If you desire a bewitching Halloween escape set against a dark, romantic European backdrop, travel to Transylvania.
Transylvania is a wonderland of Gothic castles
Much of Transylvania's charm lies in its castles. From towering vampire lairs perched on hills, to ornate palaces surrounded by mountains, there are a myriad of fortresses you can visit to fulfill your Gothic fantasies. About 90 miles northwest of Romania's capital city, Bucharest, you'll find the enchanting Peles Castle. Tucked into the picturesque foothills of the Carpathian Mountains and flourishing in grandiose neo-classical architecture, it looks as though it were torn from the pages of a storybook. While its breathtaking beauty is free to admire from the outside, you can explore its exquisite wood-carved halls by booking a tour. The castle is open Wednesday through Sunday at the time of this writing, and admission tickets can be purchased here. About 6 miles north, you'll find the majestic Cantacuzino Castle. Cast as the fictional Nevermore Academy in Tim Burton's Netflix series, "Wednesday," you'll find an abundance of photo opportunities from the show while wandering the gorgeous grounds. Tours of the castle's interior run daily with tickets available here.
Of course, you can't take a Halloween trip to Transylvania without visiting Dracula's castle. The novel describes Dracula's home as a dark fortress standing atop a rocky hilltop, which resembles the real-life Bran Castle. Though there is no historical evidence that Bram Stoker ever visited Transylvania, the castle has been irrevocably linked to the fictional tale, luring in tourists to bite into its vampiric lore. Regardless of the myth, its sweeping landscapes and dark, magical aura make it worth a visit.
Haunting natural and supernatural beauty
Boasting miles of lush countryside and misty mountains, Transylvania is hauntingly beautiful. Buried within its endless scenic landscapes, you'll also find sleepy, fable-like villages that are perfect for Halloween. One of these villages is Sighisoara. Enchanted by medieval architecture and cobblestone streets, the town is best-known as the birthplace of Vlad the Impaler. Since the notorious Romanian prince is said to be the inspiration for Dracula, there are multiple monuments and attractions for bloodthirsty travelers to drink in. For all things Vlad, you can dine at the Casa Vlad Dracul restaurant and visit the room upstairs where he was born, then head to the nearby Dracula Investigation exhibit for an immersive deep-dive into his history. Visit the Sighisoara Saxon Cemetery on the hill to tiptoe amidst ancient gravestones, and admire otherworldly views of the village below. At the end of the day, rest your bones at the charming Boutique Hotel von Graf near the town square.
Tucked into the tapestry of Transylvania's natural beauty, you'll also find supernatural wonders. Northwest of Sighisoara, the Hoia Baciu forest is known as one of the most haunted forests in the world. The site of countless unexplainable phenomena, from paranormal activity to UFO sightings, the creepiest part of the forest is an ominous clearing where trees refuse to grow. If you dare, you can wander through its twisting, skeletal trees alone, or book a tour here if you spook easy. Wherever you roam in Transylvania, it's a Halloween dream come true.