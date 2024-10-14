The Underrated Region In Europe To Visit For A Hauntingly Beautiful Halloween Getaway

Much of Transylvania's charm lies in its castles. From towering vampire lairs perched on hills, to ornate palaces surrounded by mountains, there are a myriad of fortresses you can visit to fulfill your Gothic fantasies. About 90 miles northwest of Romania's capital city, Bucharest, you'll find the enchanting Peles Castle. Tucked into the picturesque foothills of the Carpathian Mountains and flourishing in grandiose neo-classical architecture, it looks as though it were torn from the pages of a storybook. While its breathtaking beauty is free to admire from the outside, you can explore its exquisite wood-carved halls by booking a tour. The castle is open Wednesday through Sunday at the time of this writing, and admission tickets can be purchased here. About 6 miles north, you'll find the majestic Cantacuzino Castle. Cast as the fictional Nevermore Academy in Tim Burton's Netflix series, "Wednesday," you'll find an abundance of photo opportunities from the show while wandering the gorgeous grounds. Tours of the castle's interior run daily with tickets available here.

Of course, you can't take a Halloween trip to Transylvania without visiting Dracula's castle. The novel describes Dracula's home as a dark fortress standing atop a rocky hilltop, which resembles the real-life Bran Castle. Though there is no historical evidence that Bram Stoker ever visited Transylvania, the castle has been irrevocably linked to the fictional tale, luring in tourists to bite into its vampiric lore. Regardless of the myth, its sweeping landscapes and dark, magical aura make it worth a visit.