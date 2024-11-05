Oregon's Best State Park Must Be This Breathtaking Spot On Its Quiet, Rugged Coastline
It may not always be sunny on the Oregon Coast, but it's always beautiful. With a scenic coast boasting breathtaking beaches and underrated beach towns like Depoe Bay, there's much to discover along the state's often cloudy yet glimmering shoreline. Lush with the greenery that comes after its frequent rainfalls, Oregon is also renowned for its gorgeous state parks. If you want to experience Oregon's coastal and inland beauty in one trip, head to Ecola State Park, where the land and the sea meet in perfect harmony.
Tucked between the charming towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park boasts nine miles of nature with dazzling coastline views, lighthouses, picnic spots, and hiking trails. Its proximity to Portland makes it excellent for a day trip from the city. However, there are also ample lodging accommodations in the area that make it perfect for a weekend getaway. Whether you're planning a family-friendly vacation, solo adventure, or a romantic escape, Ecola State Park offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest.
Scenic hikes and iconic sights at Ecola State Park
To experience all the beauty Ecola State Park has to offer, you will first need an Oregon State Park Pass. A single-day pass costs $5 (one per vehicle), while an unlimited yearly pass comes to $30. You can purchase your pass of choice online here. Once you've got your pass, start your coastal journey at Tillamook Head, where you can see the famous Tillamook Rock Lighthouse towering above the sea.
Ecola State Park is a prime spot for hiking. For a moderate hike, take the Crescent Beach Trail from Tillamook Rock, which stretches just over two miles out-and-back. For a more challenging trek, walk in the footsteps of great expeditionists on the Lewis and Clark Discovery Trail. The 14-mile trail begins at Tillamook Head, meandering north past secluded coves and forested headlands to Seaside.
Before hitting the trails, you can enjoy a leisurely picnic at Indian Beach, a secluded spot with sandy shores, surfing opportunities, and lively tidepools. A little further south, you won't want to miss Cannon Beach, which boasts one of the Oregon Coast's most famed views of Haystack Rock. If you're a film fan, you may recognize the iconic rock from the 1995 adventure comedy classic, "The Goonies."
Explore other charming beach towns nearby
While visiting Ecola State Park, you'd be remiss if you didn't check out some of the surrounding Oregon Coast beach towns. On the park's south end, the aforementioned Cannon Beach is a quaint village by the sea with a thriving arts community, boutique shops, and seafood eateries. If you're a beer buff, be sure to check out Pelican Brewing, a popular brewpub serving pints of local craft beer and tasty bites by the beach.
On the north side of Ecola State Park, you can explore Seaside, which boasts a bustling boardwalk lined with shops and restaurants, an aquarium, and a mall housing a whimsical carousel. With an array of hotels and B&Bs, it's also the perfect locale to spend the night. Since camping isn't permitted at Ecola State Park, you can settle into a nearby campground like Seaside Thousands Trails, which features tent sites, RV spots, and cabin rentals — just don't forget to bring these five items for a quick and easy retreat.