Oregon's Best State Park Must Be This Breathtaking Spot On Its Quiet, Rugged Coastline

It may not always be sunny on the Oregon Coast, but it's always beautiful. With a scenic coast boasting breathtaking beaches and underrated beach towns like Depoe Bay, there's much to discover along the state's often cloudy yet glimmering shoreline. Lush with the greenery that comes after its frequent rainfalls, Oregon is also renowned for its gorgeous state parks. If you want to experience Oregon's coastal and inland beauty in one trip, head to Ecola State Park, where the land and the sea meet in perfect harmony.

Tucked between the charming towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach, Ecola State Park boasts nine miles of nature with dazzling coastline views, lighthouses, picnic spots, and hiking trails. Its proximity to Portland makes it excellent for a day trip from the city. However, there are also ample lodging accommodations in the area that make it perfect for a weekend getaway. Whether you're planning a family-friendly vacation, solo adventure, or a romantic escape, Ecola State Park offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest.