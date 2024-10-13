Oregon's Whale Watching Capital Is One Of The State's Most Underrated Beach Towns

While Depoe Bay, Oregon, may be known as "The World's Smallest Harbor" at just six acres in size, the city's incredible whale-watching opportunities are its true draw. Set right on the Pacific Coast, Depoe Bay is located about 110 miles southwest of Portland. There, the scenic and rugged Oregon coastline, buffeted by strong waves and dotted with tall evergreen trees, has a moody majesty that is only enhanced by the sight of a whale breaching in the distance. The prime whale-watching season is during the months of May to October, as the region is home to about 40 gray whales that feed directly in Depoe Bay.

In addition to the whale-watching available while on a cruise or on land, the area around Depoe Bay is also blessed with some of the country's most beautiful beaches. Within a short drive of Depoe Bay are sandy stretches that warrant an afternoon of exploration. The beaches offer active thrills like surfing, while calmer pursuits like beachcombing for unique shells, picnicking, and fishing are also plentiful.