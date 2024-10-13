Oregon's Whale Watching Capital Is One Of The State's Most Underrated Beach Towns
While Depoe Bay, Oregon, may be known as "The World's Smallest Harbor" at just six acres in size, the city's incredible whale-watching opportunities are its true draw. Set right on the Pacific Coast, Depoe Bay is located about 110 miles southwest of Portland. There, the scenic and rugged Oregon coastline, buffeted by strong waves and dotted with tall evergreen trees, has a moody majesty that is only enhanced by the sight of a whale breaching in the distance. The prime whale-watching season is during the months of May to October, as the region is home to about 40 gray whales that feed directly in Depoe Bay.
In addition to the whale-watching available while on a cruise or on land, the area around Depoe Bay is also blessed with some of the country's most beautiful beaches. Within a short drive of Depoe Bay are sandy stretches that warrant an afternoon of exploration. The beaches offer active thrills like surfing, while calmer pursuits like beachcombing for unique shells, picnicking, and fishing are also plentiful.
Whale watching on the water
A whale-watching tour is a must on a visit to Depoe Bay. According to Tripadvisor, Whale Research EcoExcursions is the top-rated company for whale-watching cruises in Depoe Bay. Led by marine biologist Carrie Newell, these Zodiac Boat tours introduce Depoe Bay's resident gray whale population, as well as the Bay's diverse sea life, including seals and pelicans. Both 13-person and 6-person boats run tours on the hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it costs $55 for a 1.5-hour tour. The ticket also includes admission to the family-friendly Whale Sealife and Shark Museum, with exhibits dedicated to the marine life of Depoe Bay through detailed life-size artworks, fossils, and photographs.
If you prefer to whale watch from land, the Whale Watching Center, run by Oregon State Parks, is set right on the seawall in Depoe Bay at the entrance to the harbor. Built in 1956 and joining the National Register of Historic Places in 2012, this unique perch has spectacular vistas over Depoe Bay. Inside the center, you'll find informational videos, placards, and brochures about the whale populations and their migratory patterns in the Pacific. Binoculars are provided so you can see the whales out in the distance, as well as at indoor and outdoor viewing platforms. While whales can be spotted there year-round, the Whale Watching Center reports that 5 to 15 gray whales per day are often seen between June and November. The center is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, though winter hours may vary.
Beaches near Depoe Bay
While the impetus for a trip to Depoe Bay is most likely the whale-watching, don't miss out on the coast's gorgeous and dramatic beaches nearby. A five-minute drive north of Depoe Bay is the Fogarty Creek State Recreation Area, a stunning cove for tide pooling, fishing, and picnicking. A Tripadvisor reviewer raved about the beach, saying, "Such a special place to visit and explore ... follow the creek down to the beach and discover tide pools (during low tide), some seals, unique rocks, and ocean waves." Another favorite beach further north of Fogarty is Gleneden State Beach, which spans six miles of sand and boasts opportunities for beach walks, surfing in the impressive waves, and spotting sea lions bopping in and out of the frothy surf.
Back in Depoe Bay, stop for a bite at Whale Bites Café just over the harbor bridge. The only restaurant in Depoe Bay with an outdoor patio overlooking the harbor and out to the bay, Whale Bites serves hearty burgers and sandwiches, as well as fresh smoothies, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Throughout the summer, you may even spot a whale while enjoying breakfast or lunch!