One Of Mexico's Most Exclusive, Upscale Destinations Is A Shopping Mecca Full Of Nightlife
From beach breaks to city stays, there are several ways to vacation well in Mexico. San Pedro Garza García, also known simply as San Pedro, is a municipality of Monterrey in Mexico's Nuevo León, known for its wide array of tourist attractions that make it an excellent destination for singles, couples, families, and larger groups.
It is surrounded by beautiful mountains that are home to some of the region's most satisfying hiking routes and trails, and local guides offer tours of both historic Monterrey City and these nearby natural wonders. Bungee jumping, rappelling, and various other high-octane sports bring adrenaline lovers to San Pedro in their droves every year.
But for those who already know the city and are perhaps familiar with the sights, San Pedro, which is considered one of the most exclusive areas in Latin America, also offers a sophisticated urban experience, with some of the greatest boutiques and shopping stores in Mexico. And when night falls, San Pedro truly reveals itself with a bustling nightlife scene that has to be experienced to be believed.
Shop 'til you drop in San Pedro Garza García
People tend to think of Paris, New York, or Milan for a fashion-centric vacation destination. While San Pedro Garza García is the home of some of the most affluent people in Mexico, it is also a big draw for wealthy international travelers looking to buy big and buy well while they are on vacation. The municipality is home to several shopping malls, the most upmarket among them arguably being Calzada 401, also known as Centro Comercial 401. A relatively new addition to the San Pedro mall scene, the three-story Calzada 401 offers the best luxury brands as well as a great food court, coffee shops, and other amenities to help you shop until you drop.
Another established destination is Paseo San Pedro, a central shopping center that features some of the biggest names in fashion, as does the famous and massive multi-level Fashion Drive mall. Nearby stores include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and the Argentinian outlet Rapsodia, known for its cutting-edge, on-trend collections. El Palacio de Hierro, a Mexican fashion institution, is another city boutique specializing in luxury brands that no visitor to San Pedro can afford to miss.
Nightlife in San Pedro Garza García
A full day of shopping will make you build quite an appetite, and there is nothing quite like a smooth transition from stores to dinner to a night on the town. In San Pedro Garza García, one popular option to get the night rolling is the famous Sierra Madre Brewing Co., located in the Paseo San Pedro commercial center, which makes it an excellent place for a pitstop. Known for its wide range of craft beers and mixed drinks, it also offers a range of crowd-pleasing dishes, including Tex-Mex, pizza, and more. Plus, it's a great place to watch sports. For Argentinian cuisine, try Bestia in the Arboleda mall. Along with delicious food, the restaurant serves excellent cocktails (like their specialty margaritas) and has an extensive wine cellar.
But no one's going home after dinner, right? If you're looking for a relaxed place for drinks, Pinto Bar on Av. del Roble is a great option with outdoor seating. On weekends, Pepper Kitchen Bar & Rooftop offers a lively late-night option with great views over Monterrey. Plus, you'll enjoy its drinks, bites, and live DJ sets under a massive disco ball. For live music, hit Maverick, a renowned venue with a trendy interior and friendly crowd. Looking for somewhere more coastal than San Pedro Garza García? Then, you'll have to venture out to one of Mexico's best beaches, according to travelers.