One Of Mexico's Most Exclusive, Upscale Destinations Is A Shopping Mecca Full Of Nightlife

From beach breaks to city stays, there are several ways to vacation well in Mexico. San Pedro Garza García, also known simply as San Pedro, is a municipality of Monterrey in Mexico's Nuevo León, known for its wide array of tourist attractions that make it an excellent destination for singles, couples, families, and larger groups.

It is surrounded by beautiful mountains that are home to some of the region's most satisfying hiking routes and trails, and local guides offer tours of both historic Monterrey City and these nearby natural wonders. Bungee jumping, rappelling, and various other high-octane sports bring adrenaline lovers to San Pedro in their droves every year.

But for those who already know the city and are perhaps familiar with the sights, San Pedro, which is considered one of the most exclusive areas in Latin America, also offers a sophisticated urban experience, with some of the greatest boutiques and shopping stores in Mexico. And when night falls, San Pedro truly reveals itself with a bustling nightlife scene that has to be experienced to be believed.

