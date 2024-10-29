Mexico's Best Beaches, According To Travelers

Mexico has coastlines on the Pacific Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, the Sea of Cortez, and the Gulf of Mexico, so there is no shortage of beautiful beaches. Sandy beaches and crystal clear waters are some of the requirements for a good beach, but the options vary widely beyond that. A lively beach with plenty of good snack and drink options is great for one occasion, but on another, you may be looking for a quiet beach to relax on without the crowds. The beaches on the list are a mix of remote beaches that are stunning and uncrowded, alongside more accessible beaches with amenities of all kinds. Some beaches are for parties and some are for relaxing. Whichever type of beach day you're looking for in the moment, there's something in Mexico for exactly that vibe.

Below are the best beaches in Mexico, gathered based on travelers' reviews and the writer's personal experiences. The beaches chosen for the list are spread throughout Mexico, from west coast beaches in Jalisco and east coast beaches near Cancun to uninhabited islands found off the country's coast.