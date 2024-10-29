Mexico's Best Beaches, According To Travelers
Mexico has coastlines on the Pacific Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, the Sea of Cortez, and the Gulf of Mexico, so there is no shortage of beautiful beaches. Sandy beaches and crystal clear waters are some of the requirements for a good beach, but the options vary widely beyond that. A lively beach with plenty of good snack and drink options is great for one occasion, but on another, you may be looking for a quiet beach to relax on without the crowds. The beaches on the list are a mix of remote beaches that are stunning and uncrowded, alongside more accessible beaches with amenities of all kinds. Some beaches are for parties and some are for relaxing. Whichever type of beach day you're looking for in the moment, there's something in Mexico for exactly that vibe.
Below are the best beaches in Mexico, gathered based on travelers' reviews and the writer's personal experiences. The beaches chosen for the list are spread throughout Mexico, from west coast beaches in Jalisco and east coast beaches near Cancun to uninhabited islands found off the country's coast.
Playa Isla Coronado, Baja California Sur
Cabo may be the most famous destination in Baja California Sur, but the lesser-known town of Loreto is equally beautiful and much less touristy. One of the best things to do in Loreto is to hop on a boat to Isla Coronado, located in the Loreto Bay National Marine Park, which is an 800-square-mile protected area in the Sea of Cortez. There several companies that offer boat tours from Loreto to Isla Coronado to see the impressive sea lion colony on the eastern side of the island, as well as blue-footed boobies, but the tours also typically stop at the western end where you will find one of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in Mexico. The tours usually give you a couple of hours to swim, sunbathe, or snorkel on this beach.
The beach on Isla Coronado has soft white sand and stunningly clear, turquoise waters that invite you to jump in. There's no real facility on this beach, as the island is not only undeveloped and uninhabited but also part of a protected area — but that's what makes the beach and surrounding waters so pristine.
Playa Isla Cocinas, Jalisco
The state of Jalisco is home to more than just tequila and Puerto Vallarta. There are 200 miles of coastline in Jalisco, although one of my favorite beaches in the state lies just off the coast. As the name suggests, Playa Isla Cocinas is located on an uninhabited island called Isla Cocinas. To reach this island, you can take a 20-minute boat ride from two small towns on the mainland, Perula or Chamela. You can find many boats offering rides or tours to the island from Perula for a small fee.
The beach here is a small but picturesque beach with soft, golden sand and clear waters of varying shades of blue. Since Perula is a small town that's not overrun by tourists and the island is accessible only by boat, a day on Isla Cocinas typically means an uncrowded beach, especially on weekdays. There's no facility on Isla Cocinas, so most people bring food and drinks over on the boat, but be sure to carry all the trash out to keep this beach pristine.
Playa Norte on Isja Mujeres, Quintana Roo
The laid-back Isla Mujeres is a small island located 8 miles off the coast of Cancun. The island is just a 15-minute boat ride away, but once there you'll feel far removed from Cancun's hustle and bustle, yet the beach is vibrant enough for those looking for a lively time without being overcrowded. The north end of the island is considered the tourist zone, partly because it's home to the beautiful beach, Playa Norte.
Playa Norte boasts soft white sand and crystal clear waters, but there are also beach clubs along this beach that offer food and drinks but also bed and chair rentals, live music, and even showers for the end of your beach day. The island is perched on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef also known as the Great Mayan Reef, the largest barrier reef system in the Western Hemisphere, so the beach is also a great access point to some amazing snorkeling.
Bahía Concepción, Baja California Sur
Between the towns of Loreto and Mulegé in Baja California Sur is Bahía Concepción, a large bay over 20 miles long. It's hard to choose just one beach in the bay. The bay is one of the largest bays in Baja California, and is dotted with beaches along the coast and small islands with white sand beaches. The beaches on the mainland part of the bay are popular for roadtrippers, campers, and RVers, but the islands are great for those looking for some peaceful beach time.
Take a local tour, like one with El Burro Baja Tours, for a day of exploring the bay, complete with a fresh seafood lunch on one of the remote beaches on the smaller islands. You can also kayak to one of the beaches on the islands, for example, at Playa de la Isla Coyote, which is also the beach El Burro Baja Tours stop at (not to be confused with Playa El Coyote on the mainland side, although that is also a nice beach). Not many people have made it to this beach, but those who have can attest to its beauty — from the soft sand to the warm, clear waters. You can tell from the beach's perfect 5-star Google reviews.
Playa Balandra, Baja California Sur
The area surrounding La Paz is full of beautiful beaches, including the picturesque white sand beach of Balandra. There are seven beaches in Balandra Bay which itself is a Natural Protected Area, but the most famous of them is Playa Balandra. The bay is protected from the Sea of Cortez by mountains, making the waters here calm. The water is also shallow and visitors can wade for quite a bit off the shore without having the water rise above their hips which makes this beach perfect for family with small children. The white sandy beach is lined with palapas that offer shade for beachgoers.
The beach is also famous for Hongo de Balandra, or the Balandra Mushroom Rock, a mushroom shaped sedimentary rock that has become an icon of the area. The top of the rock has actually fallen off a couple of times before, but it has become so famous that locals would put the rock back together each time.
There is an entrance fee to visit Playa Balandra, which works out to roughly 3 USD per person. Note that the first Sunday of every month is reserved for La Paz locals only.
Yelapa beach, Jalisco
Yelapa is a remote and peaceful fishing village in Jalisco accessible by boat from Puerto Vallarta. There is no road (not one for normal cars anyway) to Yelapa so this village is only accessible by sea. If you want to experience a beach distinctly different from the lively Los Muertos beach in Puerto Vallarta, then hop on a water taxi from Los Muertos pier to Yelapa to either spend the day or stay the night.
Not only is Yelapa Beach a beautiful sandy beach with clear, calm waters but the beach is surrounded by mountains that are lush with tropical vegetation, which makes for a particularly picturesque backdrop. There are a few restaurants on the beach offering simple but fresh Mexican seafood dishes, among other traditional dishes. Then there's also pie. Yes, surprisingly, Yelapa is also famous for pies. The original "pie lady" of Yelapa was Mrs. Agustina Garcia who started selling pies on the beach over 40 years ago, but there are now a few "pie ladies" on the beach of Yelapa. A beautiful, swimmable beach and pies, what more could you want?
Playa Carrizalillo, Oaxaca
Riviera Maya and Los Cabos are not the only regions of Mexico that boast great beaches. The state of Oaxaca is actually home to a beautiful coastline with gems like Playa Carrizalillo, a locals' favorite but lesser known among tourists. Playa Carrizalillo is a 5-minute drive or a 15-minute walk from the center of the town of Puerto Escondido, but that distance is only to the vantage point and main access to the beach. The beach's access is located at the top of the cliff. To get to the beach itself, you'll need to walk down 160 steps (of course, the real problem is climbing back up those steps at the end of the day) so this beach isn't for everyone. Yet, for the able-bodied, the trek is well worth it.
Soft sand, swimmable waters and plenty of sun loungers shaded by palapas available to rent make this beach ideal for whiling away the hours. Not to mention, there are a number of vendors selling everything from mariscos to beers to ice cream (you'll need to refuel for the walk back up). The beach is also good for beginner surfers and snorkeling.
Playa Mazunte, Oaxaca
Mazunte is a small beach town in Oaxaca with just around 1,000 residents. It is quite popular for yoga retreats. The bohemian vibes thanks to the yogis aside, Mazunte was also named one of the Pueblo Magicos of Mexico.
Mazunte has wide sandy beaches that many consider some of the best in Oaxaca. These beaches are also where olive ridley turtles, the second smallest sea turtles, lay their eggs. Playa Mazunte (sometimes also called Playa Rinconcito) is the main beach in Mazunte as this beach is the most accessible from town, which contributes to its popularity. The waves here can be quite strong, which isn't ideal for swimming but makes it fun for surfers. For non-surfers, though, the beach has some restaurants and casual bars that make for a chill day of hanging out on the beach. There is also a cove at the end that is more suitable for swimming. The beach also has public toilets, umbrellas and loungers, and a lifeguard on duty.
Playa Delfines, Quintana Roo
Unlike most other beaches in Cancun's Zona Hotelera, Playa Delfines is not overrun by beach clubs. In fact, there's no beach club at Playa Delfines which makes it great for a more relaxing beach day. It's also Cancun's largest public beach which means it's free to access, but it is still kept clean and has the soft white sand and the turquoise waters that made Cancun such a popular tourist destination to begin with.
While there's no restaurant on the beach, there are usually plenty of vendors selling food and drinks. It's easy to get to Playa Delfines, not only does the beach have ample parking but there is also a bus stop right by the beach. This public beach also has bathroom facilities. Palapas that offer shade are free to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Plus, Playa Delfines — dolphin beach — gets its name from the dolphins seen from this beach. Dolphin sightings are rarer now, but you can still occasionally see them early in the morning.
Playa Chileno, Baja California Sur
Los Cabos is a popular beach destination, but swimmable beaches are actually rare because of the strong waves and tip tides in the Los Cabos area. Playa Chileno is one of the rare exceptions. Located in Chileno Bay, this free, public beach has some of the calmest waters in all of Cabo (though the waves get stronger in the afternoon) and are good for swimming. This beach is also a certified Blue Flag beach which means that the beach has been certified as clean and safe in terms of its water quality and environment management (among other things).
There is no restaurant or bar on Chileno Beach although sometimes you can find vendors strolling the beach to sell snacks, but there are portable toilets and a lifeguard on duty, plus a public parking lot. You can rent chairs and umbrellas for a fee, although they're not particularly cheap so it's best to come prepared. Some vendors also rent snorkeling gear; just a short distance from the beach you can find a coral reef that makes for some great snorkeling.
Playa Ligüi, Baja California Sur
Ligüi is a fishing town located about an hour south of Loreto. Instead of a white sandy beach, Playa Ligüi is beautiful in a different way. The sand is dark yet in harmony with the surrounding desert landscape and the mountain range Sierra de la Giganta. Ligüi offers a view of Isla Danzante and Isla Monserrate off the coast. You can also view beautiful sunrises from this east-facing beach, but the sunsets are worth staying for. The beach is off the beaten path, and on a typical day, it is a serene beach that is great for finding some quiet time and disconnecting.
Visitors can camp overnight on Ligüi beach. Another way to experience this beach is by booking locally owned companies that offer horseback riding tours, although you likely won't be able to get off the horse to explore the beach on foot on these tours, as it'll be difficult to get back on.
Sayulita Beach, Nayarit
Located just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta is the lowkey, seaside town of Sayulita in Nayarit. Sayulita Beach is located just two blocks away from the town's center, which makes it easy to access but also rather popular. Despite that, it's still relaxed and feels relatively uncrowded as the beach is expansive enough that there's room for everyone. It's not necessarily the beach for those looking for serenity, though. Because it's so close to town, there are plenty of amenities to be found on this beach from restaurants to beach clubs.
Sayulita Beach is long and wide, and it takes about 30 minutes to walk from one end of the beach to the other (perfect for long walks on the beach). You'll see plenty of swimmers and surfers along the beach. The south side of the beach has calmer waters that are good for swimming and has more restaurants and bars, while the northern end is quieter but has stronger currents.
Playa Pichilingue, Baja California Sur
Playa Pichilingue is located about 20 minutes away from La Paz just south of Balandra Beach. The Pichilingue beach is popular among locals thanks to its soft, white sand and its warm, shallow waters. Similar to Balandra Beach, the water is so shallow you can walk in the water quite a distance away from the shore. The shallow water makes this beach a favorite among families with smaller children.
The public beach is free to access and has quite a few amenities, inlcluding palapas that offer protection from the sun, plenty of parking, and bathrooms. On this beach you can often find local oysters and chocolate clams being sold by vendors which, let's be honest, is one of the reasons some of us love this beach so much. Beach camping is also allowed on this beach and it's free. Pichilingue is a port city so you can watch the boats come and go as you enjoy the local seafood.
Methodology
The beaches on this list were selected based on my personal experiences traveling to Mexico, online travel blogs, and reviews on TripAdvisor and Google. I've selected beaches that I found stunning or fun, but I have also scoured other travel blogs and online reviews to make sure we capture other beaches many consider to be the best of the best. In curating the list, I ensured to cover beaches on different coasts of Mexico, from the Pacific side to the Sea of Cortez to the Caribbean side, representing multiple states of Mexico. I selected beaches that are remote and pristine, as well as beaches that have various amenities for a fun and lively day out.