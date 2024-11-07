An Under-The-Radar Ohio City Full Of Urban And Outdoor Activities Offers An Affordable Escape
Once the rubber capital of the world thanks to its local tire manufacturers, Akron is now one of the most affordable cities to visit in Ohio and the United States overall. Located less than 10 miles from the stunning national park waterfall views in Cuyahoga Valley, this Midwest city provides travelers with an impressive menu of affordable and exciting activities. Urban attractions like art museums and specialty theaters call to visitors seeking creative cultural experiences. Meanwhile, outdoor recreation options like skiing, kayaking, and disc golf give athletic folks plenty of opportunities for adventure.
Ready to plan your trip to Akron? Consider visiting in summer or fall. The city finally starts escaping temperatures in the 40s by mid to late May, with highs from the mid 70s to the low 80s sticking around until September. This mild weather makes Akron perfect for days spent hopping between museums and parks. While Ohio turns frosty come winter, visitors seeking a ski resort vacation will appreciate the snowy weather for creating excellent slope conditions.
Akron's best affordable attractions and activities
You can spend days exploring Akron without breaking the bank. For fun and affordable outings, check out the city's incredible museums. The Akron Art Museum offers free gallery admission on Thursdays and costs $12 for adults on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (it's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). Inside the museum, visitors can marvel at a collection that includes the pop art creations of Roy Lichtenstein, unique outdoor sculptures, prints by photographer Mary Ellen Mark, and so much more. The museum even offers a "Social Story" to help new visitors find their way around. This tool was created with autistic children in mind to make visiting new places less stressful.
Families looking for kid-friendly attractions will also enjoy the Akron Children's Museum. Full of exciting interactive exhibits, the museum invites visitors to learn about everything from health and electricity to agriculture and theater. Expect closures on Mondays and Tuesdays and an admission price of $7 per person.
Keep the fun going at night by grabbing tickets to a movie at The Nightlight. This arthouse theater highlights independent films and operates as a nonprofit committed to cinema. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids aged 12 and under. Visitors 21 and older can order a themed cocktail to enjoy during their movie.
Skiing, kayaking, and other ways to get outdoors in Akron
Less than two hours from Akron, visitors can find natural wonders like one of the Midwest's largest natural sand beaches and a national park with peak fall views. Outdoorsy travelers don't even have to venture that far for a day full of adventure, though. In and around the city limits, you can discover everything from the Akron Zoo to kayaking and skiing.
Start your explorations at the Akron Zoo, home to over 2,000 animals from diverse habitats. Open from May to September (and on Boo at the Zoo days in October), the Akron Zoo charges admission prices ranging from $7 to $16 for adults and $7 to $13 for children. Once inside, zoo guests can join animal tours and see critters like otters, bears, and more. Attractions like the zoo train, Serengeti Cyclone, and carousel are available for an extra fee.
Next, hit the water in a kayak. Outfitters like Burning River Adventures organize kayaking trips down the Cuyahoga River and offer shuttle service to your launch spot. For an extra challenge, try the Kayaking & YogAdventure, a combination yoga workout and kayaking excursion. Visiting Akron in the winter? You won't want to miss the skiing, tubing, and snowboarding at Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resorts. The two resorts are just minutes from each other, and both will honor your passes and lift tickets. For a more modern experience, hit the slopes at Brandywine. The cozy, old-school timber lodge at Boston Mills, on the other hand, will appeal more to skiers seeking a traditional resort getaway.