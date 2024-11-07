An Under-The-Radar Ohio City Full Of Urban And Outdoor Activities Offers An Affordable Escape

Less than two hours from Akron, visitors can find natural wonders like one of the Midwest's largest natural sand beaches and a national park with peak fall views. Outdoorsy travelers don't even have to venture that far for a day full of adventure, though. In and around the city limits, you can discover everything from the Akron Zoo to kayaking and skiing.

Advertisement

Start your explorations at the Akron Zoo, home to over 2,000 animals from diverse habitats. Open from May to September (and on Boo at the Zoo days in October), the Akron Zoo charges admission prices ranging from $7 to $16 for adults and $7 to $13 for children. Once inside, zoo guests can join animal tours and see critters like otters, bears, and more. Attractions like the zoo train, Serengeti Cyclone, and carousel are available for an extra fee.

Next, hit the water in a kayak. Outfitters like Burning River Adventures organize kayaking trips down the Cuyahoga River and offer shuttle service to your launch spot. For an extra challenge, try the Kayaking & YogAdventure, a combination yoga workout and kayaking excursion. Visiting Akron in the winter? You won't want to miss the skiing, tubing, and snowboarding at Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resorts. The two resorts are just minutes from each other, and both will honor your passes and lift tickets. For a more modern experience, hit the slopes at Brandywine. The cozy, old-school timber lodge at Boston Mills, on the other hand, will appeal more to skiers seeking a traditional resort getaway.

Advertisement