Flight Attendants Hate When You Ask Them This Common Question While In An Airport

While there are many pros and cons of planning your next vacation using TikTok, the social media site offers valuable information that can make traveling easier. In a TikTok from @destanieaaa, the flight attendant suggests fliers direct these questions to people who actually work in the airport, like gate agents or customer service representatives. If you can't find any information centers, it would even be better to ask people working in the food courts or shops than to bother a flight attendant.

Travel pro Rick Steves says the smartest thing you can do before landing is to download the airport terminal map, and you can study it on the plane without having to worry about whether or not the wifi is working. You can also check out the AtAirports app for Apple or Android devices. This useful tool has turn-by-turn directions and lists of amenity locations for many airports. In addition, you can download your destination airport's app to your device. Don't forget any stopover airports, as this is where you may be the most rushed.

Look at Google Maps as well, as there are some Live View airport maps that will use arrows to direct you to your destination in real-time. You can also easily find the airport's directory. For instance, to find places within the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the directory will have a search bar for locations, as well as listings for food and drinks, airlines, lounges, shopping, services, health and beauty, parking, transport, and "other," which can include hotels, historical landmarks, viewpoints, entertainment centers, and exhibitions.

