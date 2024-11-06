Flight Attendants Hate When You Ask Them This Common Question While In An Airport
Flight attendants have a difficult job. While they sometimes get to visit far-off places, flight attendants are responsible for dealing with difficult passengers, handling emergency situations, making travelers comfortable, and providing safety briefings and food and beverage services. After dealing with all of that and often flying through several time zones, you can understand why they may have a few pet peeves about certain passenger behaviors. There are many things flight attendants want travelers to stop doing, like pretending to fasten their seatbelts, overusing the call button, and removing their shoes. (Seriously, don't do it). You absolutely shouldn't ask them where things are in the airport.
Flight attendants may just be passing through the airport you're in. Remember that flight attendants work on the plane, not for the airport itself. There are 15,873 airports in the United States, according to a report from the CIA. There is no way any flight attendant would know the layouts of all of them. However, there are plenty of other airport resources that you can use to find your way around.
How to find what you're looking for at an airport without asking a flight attendant
While there are many pros and cons of planning your next vacation using TikTok, the social media site offers valuable information that can make traveling easier. In a TikTok from @destanieaaa, the flight attendant suggests fliers direct these questions to people who actually work in the airport, like gate agents or customer service representatives. If you can't find any information centers, it would even be better to ask people working in the food courts or shops than to bother a flight attendant.
Travel pro Rick Steves says the smartest thing you can do before landing is to download the airport terminal map, and you can study it on the plane without having to worry about whether or not the wifi is working. You can also check out the AtAirports app for Apple or Android devices. This useful tool has turn-by-turn directions and lists of amenity locations for many airports. In addition, you can download your destination airport's app to your device. Don't forget any stopover airports, as this is where you may be the most rushed.
Look at Google Maps as well, as there are some Live View airport maps that will use arrows to direct you to your destination in real-time. You can also easily find the airport's directory. For instance, to find places within the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the directory will have a search bar for locations, as well as listings for food and drinks, airlines, lounges, shopping, services, health and beauty, parking, transport, and "other," which can include hotels, historical landmarks, viewpoints, entertainment centers, and exhibitions.