Rick Steves Says The Smartest Travelers Do One Thing Before Landing At A European Airport

Many airports will have terminal maps right on their official website. If you're going to one that does, download the map before you even leave your home. Then use a bit of your time on the plane to plan where you're going. If you happen to have an iOS device, you can get the app AtAirports, which has maps of hundreds of airports all over the world, with turn-by-turn directions, locations of amenities, and GPS positioning so you know where you are. (It's worth downloading your airline's app as well, as it can help if your flight is delayed or canceled.)

Google Maps for your phone or tablet has, as Steves says, some airport maps as well. You simply look up the airport and click on "directory" when it comes up to pinpoint the location you want to get to. (It also has maps of other buildings like some malls and train stations where you can do the same.) There are a number of locations (with more on the way) that support Live View, which shows you where to walk with arrows on the screen.

Another site that can be helpful is ifly.com. It covers a number of airports like London's Heathrow, and gives you information like terminal maps, layover info, amenity locations, parking areas, and more, with turn-by-turn directions for some airports. It's also a good idea to make sure you have all your travel documents like your passport, any arrival cards for your group, hotel information, and plane transfer information so you're not digging in your bag as you're trying to navigate the airport.

