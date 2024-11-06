The Secret Mountain Resort In Costa Rica Full Of Natural Hot Springs And Jungle Adventures

If you're planning a tropical vacation, Central America is home to some of the most beautiful locales in the world. Costa Rica is especially stunning, and it's very friendly to American travelers. Plus, there is a long list of things to do in Costa Rica. You can choose to see Costa Rica's Caribbean coast full of beaches, raft down its rivers, or just experience the culture in a city like San José.

But Costa Rica is filled with lush landscapes, rich heritage, and vibrant wildlife. If you know where to look, you can find a world of adventure unlike anywhere else on Earth. Case in point is Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín, which is tucked away at the edge of the Rincón de la Vieja National Park.

The location of this resort is incredible, as you're close to a wide array of natural wonders and outdoor activities. This Costa Rican national park has jungle waterfalls, hot springs, and mud baths. Plus, staying at the hacienda means you can access various tours to nearby canyons, fishing villages, and volcanoes. No matter what you do, you're in for a magnificent treat when staying at Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín.

