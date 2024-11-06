The Secret Mountain Resort In Costa Rica Full Of Natural Hot Springs And Jungle Adventures
If you're planning a tropical vacation, Central America is home to some of the most beautiful locales in the world. Costa Rica is especially stunning, and it's very friendly to American travelers. Plus, there is a long list of things to do in Costa Rica. You can choose to see Costa Rica's Caribbean coast full of beaches, raft down its rivers, or just experience the culture in a city like San José.
But Costa Rica is filled with lush landscapes, rich heritage, and vibrant wildlife. If you know where to look, you can find a world of adventure unlike anywhere else on Earth. Case in point is Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín, which is tucked away at the edge of the Rincón de la Vieja National Park.
The location of this resort is incredible, as you're close to a wide array of natural wonders and outdoor activities. This Costa Rican national park has jungle waterfalls, hot springs, and mud baths. Plus, staying at the hacienda means you can access various tours to nearby canyons, fishing villages, and volcanoes. No matter what you do, you're in for a magnificent treat when staying at Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín.
What to know about Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín in Costa Rica
Today, the hacienda is a world-class resort with high-end accommodations and amenities. However, back in the early 1980s, the hotel was a working cattle ranch with no guest rooms. In fact, back then, most of the roads in the Guanacaste province, where the resort is located, were dirt or gravel, making it hard to access places in the region.
However, in 1982, a writer for Lonely Planet marveled at the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano and recommended it for nature-loving travelers. After the guide was published, tourists started visiting in droves, but there was no place to stay. Because of the lack of infrastructure, it would take four or five hours to reach the volcano from Liberia, the provincial capital. So, many weary hikers would stop at the hacienda and ask to spend the night. After a while, the owners, the Batalla family, decided to leave the cattle business and enter the hospitality industry. Still, however, the property has cattle and horses onsite.
The best thing about Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín is that it's a self-sustaining resort. There's not much else for miles, but there's plenty to do. The hacienda hosts various tours, including hiking tours to the various waterfalls nearby, tubing tours on the Rio Negro, and zip-lining tours through the jungle. There's also horseback riding, mountain biking, and local hot springs.
Planning your trip to this hidden jungle resort
If you're coming from the United States, you need a valid passport to get into the country. Thankfully, American citizens don't need an entry visa and can stay in Costa Rica for 180 days. The best place to fly into to reach Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín is the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia. From there, you can arrange a shuttle ride from the airport to the hacienda.
The resort is very eco-friendly and goes to great lengths to minimize its impact on the environment. It uses solar energy, sorts and recycles waste, and sources water from a natural spring. The resort's restaurant uses organic produce grown in greenhouses on the property. It also serves fresh seafood from local farms.
There are only 79 rooms at the hacienda, and they can book up fast during the busy travel season. You can reserve a standard room or upgrade to a family or honeymoon suite. There's even the option to get a volcano-view suite if you really want a memorable backdrop.