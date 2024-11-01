This Coastal Area In Italy Has Amalfi Coast-Like Views With Chic Beaches, Shops, And Food

While the Amalfi Coast may be Italy's most famous coastline, Costa Smeralda (which translates to 'Emerald Coast') on the island of Sardinia, is just as scenic with wide sandy beaches, charming ports, and lively restaurants. The stylish enclave on the northeast corner of the Italian island has lured the jet set since the 1960s when Prince Aga Khan bought the land and pioneered tourist development in the region. Unlike the rocky coves and plunging cliffs of Capri and Positano, the Costa Smeralda boasts white-sand beaches reminiscent of the Caribbean with placid turquoise waters and hillsides tumbling with pine forests. The buzzy heartbeat of Costa Smeralda is Porto Cervo, a port town defined by its unique Mediterranean cave-like architecture. Luxury boutiques line its passageways, as well as upscale restaurants, and the world's super yachts dominate the harbor come July and August.

If it's glitz and 'la dolce vita' you're after, the Costa Smeralda delivers in spades with five-star resorts and beach clubs. But the island's wild natural beauty, and dreamy, castaway beaches only accessible by boat, are treasures that deserve seven days of exploration in Northern Sardinia.