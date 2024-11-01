This Coastal Area In Italy Has Amalfi Coast-Like Views With Chic Beaches, Shops, And Food
While the Amalfi Coast may be Italy's most famous coastline, Costa Smeralda (which translates to 'Emerald Coast') on the island of Sardinia, is just as scenic with wide sandy beaches, charming ports, and lively restaurants. The stylish enclave on the northeast corner of the Italian island has lured the jet set since the 1960s when Prince Aga Khan bought the land and pioneered tourist development in the region. Unlike the rocky coves and plunging cliffs of Capri and Positano, the Costa Smeralda boasts white-sand beaches reminiscent of the Caribbean with placid turquoise waters and hillsides tumbling with pine forests. The buzzy heartbeat of Costa Smeralda is Porto Cervo, a port town defined by its unique Mediterranean cave-like architecture. Luxury boutiques line its passageways, as well as upscale restaurants, and the world's super yachts dominate the harbor come July and August.
If it's glitz and 'la dolce vita' you're after, the Costa Smeralda delivers in spades with five-star resorts and beach clubs. But the island's wild natural beauty, and dreamy, castaway beaches only accessible by boat, are treasures that deserve seven days of exploration in Northern Sardinia.
The best beaches on the Costa Smeralda
The beaches of the Sardinia are exquisite stretches of coastline and repeatedly ranked as the best in all of Europe. On the Costa Smeralda, you can enjoy expansive stretches of sandy beach and azure blue waters while savoring meals at chic beach clubs, or you can venture out to remote islands by boat. Some of the best beaches lie just south of Porto Cervo and are dotted with airy beach clubs that range from party hot spots to chill, laid-back affairs. World-famous Nikki Beach has an outpost on the spectacular Cala Petra Ruja beach that's only accessible by boat. The beach club offers sophisticated fare that you can enjoy with your toes in the sand or spacious sun beds for lounging. For a more raucous sunset party that goes into the night, head to Phi Beach, an exclusive club nestled in the rock formations of Costa Smeralda's coastline where big-name DJs headline and bottle service abounds.
If you're visiting the Costa Smeralda by boat, don't miss a visit to the Maddalena Archipelago, a striking group of over 60 islands sprinkled off the coast. Designated a national park in 1994, this spectacular and pristine archipelago is a watery wonderland perfect for swimming and snorkeling or lazing on pristine coves without the crowds.
Exploring Porto Cervo
The picturesque harbor village of Porto Cervo is among the Mediterranean's most glamourous. Tucked away in the coral-colored piazzas are the world's bold-faced brands, like Prada, Hermès, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, and more. However, don't miss the Esmeralda Bazaar boutiques for a curated selection of fashion and home décor that is unique to Porto Cervo.
The petite port also features excellent Italian restaurants that range from trendy trattorias to refined gastronomic experiences, but don't expect a quick dinner during your trip to Italy. One of the top rated establishments is Elit Promenade Café, which diners on Tripadvisor praise for its fresh pastas, attentive service, and magnificent sea view. Also in town is the Michelin-starred ConFusion, which highlights local Sardinian dishes that are artfully presented.
And where to stay? The Costa Smeralda's most iconic, and original, hotel is Hotel Cala di Volpe, a sprawling beachfront compound with a rich history where room rates start at $959 per night. Celebrities and royals have descended on this prized paradise for decades, enjoying its enormous saltwater swimming pool and private beach. To add to its cachet, the 1977 James Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me," was filmed there. The hotel's Atrium Bar, famed for its arches framing the sea and fresh Bellini cocktail, is worth a visit even if you're not staying there.