One Of France's 'Most Beautiful Villages' Is Perched On A Hilltop And Famed For Rich Red Cliffs

Wandering the streets of Roussillon — a small French village located on the Luberon massif — is like finding yourself transported into an Impressionist painting. The streets are splashed with color, with buildings flamboyantly washed in every shade of red, orange, and yellow imaginable. It is a gorgeous sight, perched high on a hill overlooking Provence's rolling meadows and Mediterranean pine forests, standing out against the landscape like a beacon.

Ochre runs through the soul of this corner of Provence. The village is built on a narrow ridge of ochre, and the clay that makes up the region's earth is filled with rich deposits of this mineral. For centuries, Roussillon was famous for its ochre quarries and mines, and until the beginning of the 20th century, it was central to the textile and painting industries in France. The invention of synthetic dyes and the economic crisis of 1929 caused nearly all the production to move elsewhere. However, the importance of ochre to Roussillon can still be seen in every building and street of the town.

Roussillon is officially designated as one of the most beautiful villages in France. Its combination of charming Provence style and eye-catching, unusual color palette makes it a sensory treat for travelers to explore. "Who wouldn't love Roussillon, if they love light, color, ardor, vast horizons, and that pristine peace of the starry southern nights?" asked renowned French author Marie Mauron — and it is hard to argue with her (via Avignon et Provence)!

