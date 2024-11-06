One Of France's 'Most Beautiful Villages' Is Perched On A Hilltop And Famed For Rich Red Cliffs
Wandering the streets of Roussillon — a small French village located on the Luberon massif — is like finding yourself transported into an Impressionist painting. The streets are splashed with color, with buildings flamboyantly washed in every shade of red, orange, and yellow imaginable. It is a gorgeous sight, perched high on a hill overlooking Provence's rolling meadows and Mediterranean pine forests, standing out against the landscape like a beacon.
Ochre runs through the soul of this corner of Provence. The village is built on a narrow ridge of ochre, and the clay that makes up the region's earth is filled with rich deposits of this mineral. For centuries, Roussillon was famous for its ochre quarries and mines, and until the beginning of the 20th century, it was central to the textile and painting industries in France. The invention of synthetic dyes and the economic crisis of 1929 caused nearly all the production to move elsewhere. However, the importance of ochre to Roussillon can still be seen in every building and street of the town.
Roussillon is officially designated as one of the most beautiful villages in France. Its combination of charming Provence style and eye-catching, unusual color palette makes it a sensory treat for travelers to explore. "Who wouldn't love Roussillon, if they love light, color, ardor, vast horizons, and that pristine peace of the starry southern nights?" asked renowned French author Marie Mauron — and it is hard to argue with her (via Avignon et Provence)!
Red ravines, medieval charm, and artisanal ateliers
Ochre is at the heart of everything in Roussillon, so any visit to this delightful town should start at the Sentiers de Ochre, a well-marked trail through the historic quarries and burnt umber canyons that surround it. The path winds its way along the floor of this miniature canyon, with the russet-red cliffs and bizarre rock formations rising around you, creating a spectacular alien landscape. There are two hikes available in the park, a 30-minute and a 50-minute option.
The town itself is also worth dedicating a significant amount of time to. As with any village in Provence, or anywhere in France for that matter, the best experience is to go for a stroll and see where your feet and eyes take you. Knowing a few essential French phrases will help, but the village is small, and the locals are friendly enough to help you if you lose your way. A great approach is to head towards the Castrum (Roussillon's castle) for beautiful panoramic views, and then, from there, follow any small alleyways or pretty streets that catch your attention. Don't miss the Church of St. Michael, which offers a cool respite from the hot Provencal sun, and dine like a local at one of the bars or restaurants surrounding the beautiful Place de la Mairie (town square).
Fittingly, given the importance of ochre in painting, Roussillon is something of an artistic hub and boasts an array of galleries and artist ateliers. Exploring some of these, like the Atelier Regards d'Artistes or the Galerie Porte Heureuse, is a great way to add another dimension to your visit.
Lavender fields and picturesque vineyards
Once you've exhausted the delights of Roussillon itself, there is plenty more to explore in the nearby countryside. The Luberon region, like much of the rest of Provence, is famous for its lavender production, so a drive out from Roussillon to nearby towns like Saignon or Lacoste is a wonderfully fragrant experience. If you want something more dramatic, the endless purple fields of Valensole are only 80 minutes away. The best time to travel to France is usually during the shoulder season (late spring and fall), but to see the lavender in full bloom, visit from May to July.
The hills surrounding Roussillon are covered in vines, and the region boasts some exceptional wineries. Domaine de Tara and Chasson Chateaublanc are two wonderful spots just a few minutes from the town, while Domaine la Citadelle and Domaine de Marie in nearby Menerbes are both about 20 minutes away. All of these vineyards offer informal tastings, with the local vignerons always more than happy to spend some time waxing lyrical about their craft. Going one step further, Domaine Perréal, just outside the village of Gargas, about 15 minutes from Roussillon, offers a stunning dining experience overlooking their estate, the perfect finishing touch to a day in this exquisite corner of Provence.