Hike Among The Clouds At This Sacred Yet Charming Village Atop The Julian Alps Of Italy
There are plenty of overrated tourist traps in Italy, which is why taking a trip to one of its lesser-known regions is rewarding in its own right. This is partially because the largely-untouched parts of the country are also some of the best places to find breathtaking views and fascinating history that not a lot of people talk about. And, in some cases, these places offer a bit of a spiritual experience if you're looking for it. One such destination that combines beautiful views of the Italian landscape with rich, deep local lore is Mount Lussari. The tiny village near Tarvisio in the Julian Alps is not just a great place to relax, eat delicious food, and maybe enjoy some skiing, but it's also a sacred place for pilgrims to hike to a little-known sanctuary.
Mount Lussari, both the name of a small hamlet as well as the mountain joining the Julian and Carnic Alps, is located a little over a mile (just under 1,800 meters) above sea level in Italy, and as such it is the highest village in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. This tiny corner at the "top of the boot" is where Austria and Slovenia meet with the Italian border, so the culture and architecture are simultaneously Germanic, Slavic, and Italian. Similarly, other towns on the Austrian side of the Alps can also have an Italian vibe, like Villach, which is only about a half-hour from Tarvisio, where you'll likely stop before or after spending the day in the village at the top of the mountain and visiting the sanctuary.
Hiking the Pilgrim's Path in Mount Lussari
While there are many things to do for tourists in Mount Lussari, what it's most well known for is its sanctuary and shrine dedicated to the Virgin Mary. This sanctuary is the destination point of "Il Cammino Celeste," which is also known as "The Blue Walk" since the path is inspired by stories of sightings of the Madonna surrounded by blue light. The sanctuary dates back to the 14th century and has a handful of different details and iterations. One involves a shepherd from around this time period who lost his sheep only to find them near a bush where he claims to have seen the image of Mary. The spot also has a church that dates back to the 15th or 16th centuries and has been renovated several times over the years. There are plenty of must-see churches in Italy, especially in Rome, but traveling to this spot holds a special place for Christian pilgrims.
The trail to Mount Lussari actually has three routes, depending on which country you're in. Two of them begin in either Austria or Slovenia and have several legs and stops that are important for pilgrims. The Italian route has 11 stops, starting in Barbana (about 150 kilometers, or 93 miles, from Tarvisio). Overall, the Italian hike is 210 kilometers (over 130 miles) from start to finish. Whether you're religious or not, the top of the mountain is over a mile high, so you're met with a panoramic view of stunning mountain ranges, which is certainly worth the massive hike.
Other attractions in Mount Lussari, Camporosso, and Tarvisio
The charming village of Mount Lussari is an amazing destination for anyone. In the village, you can find little shops for souvenirs or you can stop in one of the many restaurants and inns for a delicious meal. And you don't need to hike up the mountain if you don't want to. There is a place to park in nearby Camporosso, where you can take a cable car for just a few euros to the village at the top. If you love to ski, you can get equipment and take the Di Prampero ski run from December to April. While seeing the idyllic, snowy views in winter is popular, Mount Lussari is a great trip for any season due to its milder summers and colorful autumn season.
There are places to stay within Mount Lussari, but you can also opt for accommodations in Tarvisio or Camporosso further down the mountain. In the summer, this city is very popular with tourists visiting the bucolic alpine Lake Predil, the Orrido dello Slizza gorge, or Goriuda Falls. All of these areas are ideal for hikers or people who just love to enjoy nature. Winter is also a very popular time for visitors since you can find more places to hit the slopes that range in difficulty from easy and relaxed to highly challenging. In Camporosso, you can also find several historical churches as well as places to shop and eat.