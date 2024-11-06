Hike Among The Clouds At This Sacred Yet Charming Village Atop The Julian Alps Of Italy

There are plenty of overrated tourist traps in Italy, which is why taking a trip to one of its lesser-known regions is rewarding in its own right. This is partially because the largely-untouched parts of the country are also some of the best places to find breathtaking views and fascinating history that not a lot of people talk about. And, in some cases, these places offer a bit of a spiritual experience if you're looking for it. One such destination that combines beautiful views of the Italian landscape with rich, deep local lore is Mount Lussari. The tiny village near Tarvisio in the Julian Alps is not just a great place to relax, eat delicious food, and maybe enjoy some skiing, but it's also a sacred place for pilgrims to hike to a little-known sanctuary.

Mount Lussari, both the name of a small hamlet as well as the mountain joining the Julian and Carnic Alps, is located a little over a mile (just under 1,800 meters) above sea level in Italy, and as such it is the highest village in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. This tiny corner at the "top of the boot" is where Austria and Slovenia meet with the Italian border, so the culture and architecture are simultaneously Germanic, Slavic, and Italian. Similarly, other towns on the Austrian side of the Alps can also have an Italian vibe, like Villach, which is only about a half-hour from Tarvisio, where you'll likely stop before or after spending the day in the village at the top of the mountain and visiting the sanctuary.

