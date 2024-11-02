View Snow Topped Mountains In Utah While Soaking In Some Of The Best Hot Springs Out West

Located in the town of Meadow, Meadow Hot Springs is over 150 miles away from the big crowds of Salt Lake City. Much of the drive is simple, but as you approach your destination, you'll need to veer off the highway and enter a dirt road. This will take you through an expansive stretch of farmland before you finally hit a parking lot. Most cars should have no problem reaching this lot — if you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you might be able to venture closer.

You won't find a visitor center, restrooms, or changing rooms at the hot springs, so plan accordingly. A warm robe or towel is a great idea, as are walking shoes (unless you don't mind getting muddy). Meadow Hot Springs are more popular than you might expect, so you'll likely encounter other people during your stay. Visiting during the winter months could treat you to snow-capped mountain views in the distance, though the hot spring is open year-round.

To maximize your chances of finding solitude, venture out during the weekdays and avoid peak hours during the weekend. It also doesn't hurt to pack a few snacks and a change of clothes, along with plenty of water to rehydrate. Meadow Hot Springs might be off the beaten path, but it offers an easy-going way to relax and unwind after a day spent exploring, especially if you're doing the scenic, unforgettable road trip to Utah's five national parks.

