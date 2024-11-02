View Snow Topped Mountains In Utah While Soaking In Some Of The Best Hot Springs Out West
Utah draws in visitors with its soaring mountains and ski resorts, but there's more to the state than these adrenaline-pumping adventures. Venture off the beaten path, and you'll find the ideal place to relax at Meadow Hot Springs — a trio of natural pools that hit temperatures up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. They may not be a perfect alternative to Iceland's Blue Lagoon, but they're a rustic way to unwind while surrounded by snow-capped peaks.
Getting to Meadow Hot Springs is a bit tricky, as you'll need to venture off the highway and traverse a dirt road that takes you onto private property. Despite this, the hot springs are open to the public for free, though making a small donation at the on-site donation box is suggested. They're becoming increasingly popular with all sorts of travelers, so you'll need to plan your trip carefully if you're hoping to enjoy a bit of solitude out in the rugged Utah wilderness. But with some easy preparations, you can unwind at one of the most unique hot springs in the state while soaking in expansive views of the Rockies.
These natural hot springs consist of three distinct pools
Meadow Hot Springs is comprised of three pools, which form a sort of triangle on the property and are located a short distance from the parking lot. Some of the pools can reach depths of nearly 30 feet, and they've become a surprisingly popular destination for divers. Don't attempt any underwater exploration unless you're trained, however, as the hot springs are known to be dangerous below the surface. Depending on how cold (or crowded) it is, consider dipping your toes into all three pools, as each one offers a different perspective on the surroundings and has its own unique geology to enjoy.
Meadow Hot Springs isn't one of the most luxurious hot spring destinations, but what it lacks in creature comforts, it makes up for with expansive mountain views and natural features. Many visitors claim the water feels heavier than other hot springs, allowing you to sink in without much effort. They're also not overwhelmingly hot, allowing you to soak longer than usual. And with mountains encircling the area, you'll want to spend as much time as possible gazing out at the Rockies. You'll even find colorful freshwater fish swimming in some of the pools, making for a truly unique experience.
Meadow Hot Springs can get crowded, so plan your trip accordingly
Located in the town of Meadow, Meadow Hot Springs is over 150 miles away from the big crowds of Salt Lake City. Much of the drive is simple, but as you approach your destination, you'll need to veer off the highway and enter a dirt road. This will take you through an expansive stretch of farmland before you finally hit a parking lot. Most cars should have no problem reaching this lot — if you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you might be able to venture closer.
You won't find a visitor center, restrooms, or changing rooms at the hot springs, so plan accordingly. A warm robe or towel is a great idea, as are walking shoes (unless you don't mind getting muddy). Meadow Hot Springs are more popular than you might expect, so you'll likely encounter other people during your stay. Visiting during the winter months could treat you to snow-capped mountain views in the distance, though the hot spring is open year-round.
To maximize your chances of finding solitude, venture out during the weekdays and avoid peak hours during the weekend. It also doesn't hurt to pack a few snacks and a change of clothes, along with plenty of water to rehydrate. Meadow Hot Springs might be off the beaten path, but it offers an easy-going way to relax and unwind after a day spent exploring, especially if you're doing the scenic, unforgettable road trip to Utah's five national parks.