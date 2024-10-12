Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Best Hot Spring Towns That Feels Like An Icelandic Escape
Colorado might be best known for its snow-capped mountains and breathtaking drives like the Million Dollar Highway, but the Centennial State is also home to a surprising number of hot springs. This won't come as a shock to locals, however, as towns like Steamboat Springs, Pagosa Springs, Eldorado Springs, and Idaho Springs have long served as popular weekend getaway destinations. But if you're looking for a truly memorable hot springs experience, the small mountain village of Glenwood Springs needs to be on your list.
Glenwood Springs is nestled in the scenic Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado River surging through its downtown. It's a lengthy trip for most visitors, as it's located over 150 miles west of Denver, requiring travelers to battle against traffic on the ever-congested I-70. But once you've pulled off the highway and parked in town, you'll be surrounded by luxurious hot springs that make it easy to unwind and enjoy a picturesque vacation.
Glenwood Springs is home to the idyllic Iron Mountain Hot Springs
Home to just over 10,000 full-time residents, Glenwood Springs features three different hot springs. Iron Mountain Hot Springs is undoubtedly the most breathtaking of the bunch, as it's perched along the Colorado River and offers guests an expansive view of the Rocky Mountains. The property features 16 geothermal pools with temperatures that vary between 98 and 108 degrees Fahrenheit. There's a good reason to check them all out, as each one provides a unique view of the nearby Iron Mountain, Mt. Sopris, and Red Mountain.
Once you're done relaxing, you can dip into the family freshwater pool to cool down. The massive 100,000-gallon pool is heated to 94 degrees for year-round comfort, though it's connected to a jetted whirlpool that hits 100 degrees. You'll also want to check out the new WorldSprings section of Iron Mountain Hot Springs, as it features pools designed to duplicate the mineral content and healing properties of renowned springs from across the globe. The highlight is a pool inspired by Iceland's Blue Lagoon, though you'll also find others based on locations in France, Japan, Australia, and more. Pricing varies depending on your package, though expect to spend between $44 and $150 based on the duration of your visit.
Enjoy the town's other hot springs and local amenities
Iron Mountain Hot Springs might be your best option for an Icelandic-inspired escape, but it's not the only hot spring in town. Another popular choice is the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, reachable via downtown thanks to a pedestrian bridge that spans the Colorado River. Here, you'll find seven large pools, one of which is called the "world's largest hot springs pool." Not to be confused with the largest natural lake in Colorado, this resort is fed by the Yampah Spring and reaches temperatures between 90 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
For a different kind of hot springs experience, you can wander a little north from Glenwood Hot Springs Resort to the Yampah Spa & Vapor Caves. These naturally formed underground caverns produce steam and reach temperatures up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to the vapor caves, the site offers spa services such as mineral baths, massages, and body wraps.
While Glenwood Springs is located deep in the Rocky Mountains, it's not short on amenities. When you're done unwinding in a hot spring, you can enjoy local restaurants like Slope & Hatch and Riviera Scratch Kitchen, explore a small trail system at Two Rivers Park, or drive less than an hour to reach the priciest vacation destination in the US.