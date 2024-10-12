Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Best Hot Spring Towns That Feels Like An Icelandic Escape

Colorado might be best known for its snow-capped mountains and breathtaking drives like the Million Dollar Highway, but the Centennial State is also home to a surprising number of hot springs. This won't come as a shock to locals, however, as towns like Steamboat Springs, Pagosa Springs, Eldorado Springs, and Idaho Springs have long served as popular weekend getaway destinations. But if you're looking for a truly memorable hot springs experience, the small mountain village of Glenwood Springs needs to be on your list.

Glenwood Springs is nestled in the scenic Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado River surging through its downtown. It's a lengthy trip for most visitors, as it's located over 150 miles west of Denver, requiring travelers to battle against traffic on the ever-congested I-70. But once you've pulled off the highway and parked in town, you'll be surrounded by luxurious hot springs that make it easy to unwind and enjoy a picturesque vacation.