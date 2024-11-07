The Underrated Island In Taiwan Full Of Vibrant Beaches And Sea Turtles For A Family Getaway

Xiaoliuqiu, also known as Lambai Island, is a coral island off the southwest coast of Taiwan. It is an ideal family vacation destination for outdoor fun, with amazing beaches, unique rock formations, and an abundance of sea turtles.

Most people will travel to Xiaoliuqiu from Taipei, Taiwan's capital, considered one of Asia's safest cities for a solo trip. From there, you can take a high-speed rail (HSR) train to Zuoying Station. Then, you can take a bus or a taxi to Donggang Harbor. From the harbor, you will hop on a ferry to the island. But before you go, be sure to have plenty of cash in your wallet because the three ATMs on the island don't accept foreign bank cards. And it's a good idea to pack reef-safe sunscreen and water shoes to protect sensitive coral reefs, marine life, and your feet!

Once you arrive, you'll find that many local hotels are one-stop shops that book everything for you — from scooter rentals to water activities. Check with your hotel for water activity packages for snorkeling and diving, including equipment rentals and guides. If you're a scuba diver seek out Neptune Diving, a dive shop with experienced instructors and knowledge of the best places to go.

