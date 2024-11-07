The Underrated Island In Taiwan Full Of Vibrant Beaches And Sea Turtles For A Family Getaway
Xiaoliuqiu, also known as Lambai Island, is a coral island off the southwest coast of Taiwan. It is an ideal family vacation destination for outdoor fun, with amazing beaches, unique rock formations, and an abundance of sea turtles.
Most people will travel to Xiaoliuqiu from Taipei, Taiwan's capital, considered one of Asia's safest cities for a solo trip. From there, you can take a high-speed rail (HSR) train to Zuoying Station. Then, you can take a bus or a taxi to Donggang Harbor. From the harbor, you will hop on a ferry to the island. But before you go, be sure to have plenty of cash in your wallet because the three ATMs on the island don't accept foreign bank cards. And it's a good idea to pack reef-safe sunscreen and water shoes to protect sensitive coral reefs, marine life, and your feet!
Once you arrive, you'll find that many local hotels are one-stop shops that book everything for you — from scooter rentals to water activities. Check with your hotel for water activity packages for snorkeling and diving, including equipment rentals and guides. If you're a scuba diver seek out Neptune Diving, a dive shop with experienced instructors and knowledge of the best places to go.
Beaches, caves, and marine life on Lambai Island
Great beaches for swimming and sunbathing are Chung Au Beach, Geban Bay Beach, and Venice Beach. For ecological exploration and sea turtle sightings, Beauty Cave's beach is perfect. Secret Beach is fantastic for independent snorkeling due to millennium of sea erosion that have created unique rock formations on the surface and incredible coral reefs under the azure water. But be aware of dangers when snorkeling and be sure to never touch anything on the reef.
Vase Rock Beach is one of the most Instagrammable points on the island, known for its distinctive alien-shaped limestone formation and small, pebbly beach. There is an excellent shore dive spot there, too, where you can see puffer fish, razor fish, and sea turtles up close. Another fantastic place to dive in from the shore is Shanfu Fishing Harbor, which is also popular for kayaking and stand-up paddling. Just a short swim away is a thriving reef. Plus, the area also has some wreck dives. If you prefer to stay dry, you can book a semi-submarine glass boat tour to experience the flourishing marine life around Xiaoliuqiu.
Land-based attractions for a phenomenal family day
For an action-packed day on land, you can start off by visiting Lobster Cave. There you can see sea-eroded ditches, caves, and potholes. It's also a fantastic place to catch the sunrise over the sparkling sea. From there, check out Beauty Cave, a half-mile trail showcasing the island's distinctive geology as well as fossilized shells and corals. After that, trek through the jungle on Wild Boar Ditch trail, where you can hide from the heat under the shade of ancient banyan trees.
To wind down, head to Wonderland of Deer to visit the island's famous residents — the doe-eyed sika deer. Snap a photo in front of the Liuqiu Yu Lighthouse, a 36-foot-tall tower built in 1929 that guides ships in the Taiwan Strait and Bashi Channel. Finally, cap off the day to Sunset Pavilion on the island's west side. It is the premier spot to watch the sun drop below the horizon. Get there early with a blanket for a picnic, and stay late to stargaze after the sun goes down.