Enjoy Sun And Sand At This Moroccan Coastal City With Delicious Food & A Traditional Market

Morocco is a land of wonder. This fascinating country, in the northwest corner of Africa, just under nine miles across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain, is a fantastic destination for your next trip. And there are many gorgeous locations to visit.

Some tourists choose to head straight to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Marrakesh. Others go to Casablanca, famed for the city's various works of art like the 41 fountains of the Hassan II Mosque. Others flock to the seaside town of Essaouira and its Portuguese fort. This is one of the 'Game Of Thrones' filming locations you can visit, where Daenerys Targaryen condemns all the slave masters to death in season three.

But for those looking for a more off-the-beaten-path beach vacation in Morocco that blends historic Marrakesh, bustling Casablanca, and tranquil Essaouira, there's a coastal city that can deliver. Agadir, a city of about one million people, is filled with great food, a number of the best beaches in the country, and some of the most unique architecture in Morocco.

