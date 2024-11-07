Enjoy Sun And Sand At This Moroccan Coastal City With Delicious Food & A Traditional Market
Morocco is a land of wonder. This fascinating country, in the northwest corner of Africa, just under nine miles across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain, is a fantastic destination for your next trip. And there are many gorgeous locations to visit.
Some tourists choose to head straight to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Marrakesh. Others go to Casablanca, famed for the city's various works of art like the 41 fountains of the Hassan II Mosque. Others flock to the seaside town of Essaouira and its Portuguese fort. This is one of the 'Game Of Thrones' filming locations you can visit, where Daenerys Targaryen condemns all the slave masters to death in season three.
But for those looking for a more off-the-beaten-path beach vacation in Morocco that blends historic Marrakesh, bustling Casablanca, and tranquil Essaouira, there's a coastal city that can deliver. Agadir, a city of about one million people, is filled with great food, a number of the best beaches in the country, and some of the most unique architecture in Morocco.
A historic city rebuilt after a tragedy
Modern Agadir traces its origins back to its settlement by the Portuguese in the early 16th century. Over generations, Agadir slowly grew and became an important regional hub and port. To get a feel for its ancient past, visit the Kasbah Agadir Oufella, an early fortress on top of a hill outside of the city. Like much of Agadir, the legendary Kasbah was almost completely destroyed in a tragic earthquake that hit the city in 1960.
Much of Agadir had to be rebuilt in the subsequent years after the disaster. Travelers can see how the city responded to the tragedy by visiting the Mohamed V Mosque, which was reconstructed after the earthquake. Today, it is the biggest, most modern mosque in Agadir and truly a sight to behold. Another modern addition is a cable car to the top of the hill, which offers breathtaking views. A picturesque spot to visit is the Medina of Agadir. The old Medina, the city's historic center, was also destroyed, but in 1992 renowned artist Coco Polizzi helped create a new one. Now, it's a gorgeous hamlet of traditional-style buildings filled with cool restaurants and boutiques.
If you're into shopping, you need to check out Souk El Had, one of the largest markets in the country, and an unmissable bazaar where you can buy everything from souvenirs to textiles, and much more. It's also an excellent place to eat Moroccan street food.
Attractions in, around, and from Agadir
Today, much of the tourism in Agadir takes advantage of its proximity to some of Morocco's most impressive beaches, like Iggin Idist and Sidi Toual. Surf enthusiasts should head about 14 miles north to Taghazout, a fishing village known for its world-class breaks. There are surf lessons available for novices.
Agadir is also just 20 miles from the incredible oasis of Paradise Valley, where visitors can enjoy natural pools amid a landscape of cliffs. If you are a bird watcher, you must head over to Souss-Massa National Park, roughly 120 miles inland of Agadir. The Souss-Massa National Park is famous for being the home of the northern bald ibis.
After Agadir, if you feel like continuing your trip in Morocco, consider going to the Royal Mansour Marrakech, one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation. This elegant hotel and spa is a peaceful place to pamper yourself in luxury during your Moroccan getaway.