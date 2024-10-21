11 Fountains Around The World That Are Legit Works Of Art

The Fountain of the Seven Spouts, found in the Spanish Marian sanctuary of Covadonga in the northern region of Asturias, is easy to miss. For visitors, the main attractions are the cave church dedicated to the Virgin Mary and the massive basilica that rises out from behind the crags. The fountain, meanwhile, is nestled at the bottom of the cliff directly below the cave church.

The fountain is fed by a natural spring that flows from inside the mountain of Auseva itself. The main font consists of a hole in the mountain around which is built a cross resembling the Asturian Cross of Victory — the cross the Virgin Mary ordered Asturias' first king, Don Pelayo, to fashion before he went to battle against his Muslim enemies. This stream flows into a bowl-shaped basin, which channels the water into seven fonts and into the pool below the cliff. Next to it are several waterfalls also supplied by natural mountain water against a lush backdrop of mountain vegetation.

Because of the place and the fountain's Marian connections, the water is said to be imbued with mystical powers, including the ability to heal sickness and physical injuries and ailments and get women husbands. Local legend states that any woman who drinks out of all seven fonts while holding her breath the whole time will get married within the year. For this reason, it is also known as "the Wedding Fountain."

