Discover Russian Roots At This Alaskan Beach Town Full Of Mountains, Seafood, And Wildlife

When it comes to memorable vacations, Alaska has some incredible opportunities for U.S. travelers who want something bold and exotic without leaving the country. Some of the best travel opportunities include visiting the northernmost city in America, enjoying the views at the gorgeous black sand beaches of Adak Island, or just taking a cruise to marvel at whales and icebergs.

But Alaska offers more than just the wild and untamed frontier. The state is full of history, and not all of it is related to the United States. From 1784 to 1867, Russia controlled parts of Alaska, setting up a fur trading network and helping spread the Russian Orthodox Church. During this period, commercial operations ran out of the capital of Russian America, a town called New Archangel. Today, that capital is known as Sitka.

Sitka sits by the shore on Baranof Island as part of the Alexander Archipelago, southwest of Juneau and north of Ketchikan. Although the city and the surrounding area are firmly American today, you can still see remnants of its past Russian heritage. So, if you're both a history buff and a nature lover, you should plan a trip to Sitka on your next excursion to Alaska. Here's everything you need to know about this beachside town.

