Discover Russian Roots At This Alaskan Beach Town Full Of Mountains, Seafood, And Wildlife
When it comes to memorable vacations, Alaska has some incredible opportunities for U.S. travelers who want something bold and exotic without leaving the country. Some of the best travel opportunities include visiting the northernmost city in America, enjoying the views at the gorgeous black sand beaches of Adak Island, or just taking a cruise to marvel at whales and icebergs.
But Alaska offers more than just the wild and untamed frontier. The state is full of history, and not all of it is related to the United States. From 1784 to 1867, Russia controlled parts of Alaska, setting up a fur trading network and helping spread the Russian Orthodox Church. During this period, commercial operations ran out of the capital of Russian America, a town called New Archangel. Today, that capital is known as Sitka.
Sitka sits by the shore on Baranof Island as part of the Alexander Archipelago, southwest of Juneau and north of Ketchikan. Although the city and the surrounding area are firmly American today, you can still see remnants of its past Russian heritage. So, if you're both a history buff and a nature lover, you should plan a trip to Sitka on your next excursion to Alaska. Here's everything you need to know about this beachside town.
The Russian history behind Sitka, Alaska
Before we dive into the story of how Russia founded the city of New Archangel (Sitka), it's important to note why it's such a unique and significant destination. Because Sitka sits on the western edge of a barrier island, it's the only Alaskan city in the panhandle that actually faces the Gulf of Alaska. Also, the city is nestled within the world's largest intact temperate rainforest (the Tongass National Forest), so it isn't as barren or frigid as other parts of the state.
For those reasons and more, both native Tlingit people and Russians vied for control of Sitka. The governor of Russia America, Alexandr Baranov (whose name still applies to the islands), officially founded Sitka in 1799. However, in 1802, native Tlingits assaulted the city, killing many of the inhabitants and driving Baranov from the island. He would return two years later with a Russian warship and decimate the Tlingit tribe. By 1808, the city would become the official capital of the territory.
From 1808 to 1867, the otter pelt trade boomed in Russian America. Sitka was the busiest port in Western North America during this time, as ships went back and forth between Alaska and Russia. Unfortunately, the trade died out, and Russia sold Alaska to America in 1867. The transfer ceremony occurred in Sitka, as the city acted as the American capital of the territory until 1906 when Juneau took the title.
What to do when visiting Sitka
One of the easiest ways to visit Sitka is by taking an Alaskan cruise — this is the best itinerary to take if you're worried about seasickness. Many ships stop at this port city because it's easily accessible. In fact, the only way to reach Sitka is either by boat or plane, as there are no roads connecting the town to the mainland. Alaska Airlines offers flights from Anchorage, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Seattle. Otherwise, you can take a ferry from Juneau.
History comes alive when visiting Sitka, as the city has many well-preserved buildings and historical sites. One of the most notable is the St. Michael Cathedral, which was built in 1848 and burned down in 1966. However, it was restored to its original glory, and you can visit the renovated building today. Other highlights include the Russian Bishop House, Castle Hill, and the Russian Block House.
Depending on when you visit, Sitka hosts numerous events and festivals throughout the year. One of the most important is the one-day-long celebration of Alaska Day (October 18th), which commemorates the transfer of the state from Russian to American ownership. Other festivals include Whalefest in November (a fantastic time to see whales up close) and the Sitka Summer Music Festival. During these festivals, be sure to enjoy local seafood at places like The Fresh Fish, The Bayview Pub, and Beak.