America's Northernmost City Is An Overlooked Destination Bursting With Breathtaking Views

When it comes to coastal vacations, many people would choose to spend their time in a tropical location with white sand beaches and balmy ocean air. However, if you prefer untamed wilderness and don't mind a little cold, Alaska may have just the destination for you.

Advertisement

While some will find an Alaskan cruise or one of Alaska's stunning island destinations, there's a small town at the northernmost tip that you should be aware of. Utqiaġvik is nestled along the shores of the Arctic Ocean — as far north as you can go in the United States.

As you can imagine, this town is practically cut off from the rest of the world. Once you've traveled there, you'll likely gain a new perspective on what it means to "get away from it all." But what Utqiaġvik lacks in infrastructure and crowds, it more than makes up for with breathtaking scenery you can't find anywhere else.