A European Country Was Named The Best In The World To Retire (And It's Not Spain Or Portugal)

So many people dream of packing up and moving abroad, especially when they retire. In fact, according to the Social Security Administration, more than 700,000 retired Americans are living overseas as of 2022. But depending on where you go, your experience as an expat can vary greatly. Whereas some places may offer a lower cost of living, more beautiful scenery, and excellent food, it can also be quite difficult to relocate. So, where is the best place for retired Americans to go across the board? One country, Finland, has stood out against all the rest for people who are looking to make the most of their golden years.

According to data from the home-selling website We Buy Any Home (via Time Out), Finland tops the list of the best places for retirees. The country received a perfect score of 100 in the company's data analysis thanks to its excellent (and incredibly affordable) healthcare, low pollution, low crime rates, and overall quality of life. According to the study, popular retirement spot Spain only ranks at No. 6, and Portugal does not even appear in the top 10 countries. Malaysia comes in second place overall due to its affordable cost of living. Filling out the top five are Belgium, Sweden, and Denmark, respectively. Aside from practical reasons, Finland boasts a ton of natural beauty, especially if you want to get a good view of the Northern Lights. Plus, in the last few years, it has also dominated the rest of the world in one amazing natural resource we all need: happiness.

