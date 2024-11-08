The Section Of California's Coast That Rivals Italy's Cinque Terre With Striking Cliff Views

A trip to Italy's iconic Cinque Terre is on many travelers' bucket lists. The breathtaking cliffs, beautiful beaches, and quaint seaside towns are impossible to resist. But, of course, that's also part of the problem. This beautiful area in Liguria is not only sought after by tourists but incredibly expensive as well. So what do you do if a European getaway isn't in your near future but you still want to take a trip? Find a comparable destination stateside. And one of the best places in the United States that rivals the views of Cinque Terre is Big Sur, California.

While Big Sur may also be dealing with over-tourism, it is far less expensive than a trip to Italy from the U.S., which can easily cost thousands of dollars depending on the length of your stay and how many people you're traveling with. Big Sur offers views and experiences that rival the Italian destination and features several small, adorable towns (such as Carmel-by-the-Sea, Monterey, Paso Robles, and San Simeon) that feature bright, colorful, and beautiful architecture similar to some Mediterranean sites. The Big Sur region spans about 90 miles along the coast, so you can easily complete a road trip on Highway 1 and see the entire coastline. The rocky beaches, blue turquoise waters, and cliffside views along the Pacific are surprisingly similar to Cinque Terre and other Southern European destinations, so a California adventure is an excellent way to experience the Italian Riviera while staying closer to home.

