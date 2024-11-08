The Section Of California's Coast That Rivals Italy's Cinque Terre With Striking Cliff Views
A trip to Italy's iconic Cinque Terre is on many travelers' bucket lists. The breathtaking cliffs, beautiful beaches, and quaint seaside towns are impossible to resist. But, of course, that's also part of the problem. This beautiful area in Liguria is not only sought after by tourists but incredibly expensive as well. So what do you do if a European getaway isn't in your near future but you still want to take a trip? Find a comparable destination stateside. And one of the best places in the United States that rivals the views of Cinque Terre is Big Sur, California.
While Big Sur may also be dealing with over-tourism, it is far less expensive than a trip to Italy from the U.S., which can easily cost thousands of dollars depending on the length of your stay and how many people you're traveling with. Big Sur offers views and experiences that rival the Italian destination and features several small, adorable towns (such as Carmel-by-the-Sea, Monterey, Paso Robles, and San Simeon) that feature bright, colorful, and beautiful architecture similar to some Mediterranean sites. The Big Sur region spans about 90 miles along the coast, so you can easily complete a road trip on Highway 1 and see the entire coastline. The rocky beaches, blue turquoise waters, and cliffside views along the Pacific are surprisingly similar to Cinque Terre and other Southern European destinations, so a California adventure is an excellent way to experience the Italian Riviera while staying closer to home.
Get the European experience in Big Sur
While a big draw to Cinque Terre is the beautiful scenery, the area is also known for its collection of adorable towns with lots of shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and things to do. The same is true of Big Sur, and perhaps one of the best towns in the area that gives off European vibes is Carmel-by-the-Sea, located on the northern end of Big Sur. The cobblestone streets, colorful Old World-style buildings, and artsy shops and galleries are part of why this charming town resembles many places in Europe. Just like Cinque Terre, you can visit the beach, go to brunch, and buy some one-of-a-kind art all in one place, which is not a bad way to start or end a visit to Big Sur. Farther down the highway in San Simeon is Hearst Castle, where you can take a tour and see the stunning architecture of this Mediterranean-style home once owned by William Randolph Hearst.
Of course, there are plenty of natural wonders to discover in Big Sur as well. A scenic drive toward Pfeiffer Point will bring you extremely close to the water where you can stop to see the purple sands at Pfeiffer Beach. You can also spend the larger part of a day at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, relaxing at the beach, enjoying gorgeous views of the cliffs, and watching the local wildlife, including sea lions and seals. The best, most dizzying views are possible along the Bixby Bridge, which is a whopping 260 feet above the water line, and at Hurricane Point, where the coastal views are almost unbelievable (and extremely similar to Cinque Terre).