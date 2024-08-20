Rick Steves Says This Dazzling Town Is The 'Jewel' Of Italy's Iconic Cinque Terre

Cinque Terre is immediately recognizable: tightly packed pastel buildings built onto the side of a rocky cliff overlooking the brilliant blue Italian Riviera. As its name implies, Cinque Terre is not one place but five. All of its villages are charming, picturesque, and intriguing in their own way, and you can definitely visit them all in one trip if you want to, but if you have to pick just one, or you're trying to decide which one you should spend the night in after a day of exploring, travel expert and popular TV host Rick Steves would probably tell you to pick Vernazza.

On his website, Steves explained that Vernazza is his absolute favorite, not just out of the Cinque Terre villages, but of all the little seafaring villages on the Mediterranean. "If you ask me [Vernazza] is the jewel of the Cinque Terre," he wrote. Whether you're looking to walk along rocky beaches, enjoy a glass of wine, or seek out authentic places to eat in Italy, this bustling village has it all. This old fishing village may be all about tourism today, but when you walk through its narrow winding streets, looking up at the ruins of the imposing tower called Doria Castle, you'll feel like you are a part of history.