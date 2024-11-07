Swim In Some Of Florida's Prettiest Waters At This Serene Spring Near Panama City Beach

When people think of Florida, the beaches and pleasant temperatures all year round might be the main reasons for visiting. However, if you want to explore water without the dangers of currents, riptides, and animals like sharks and jellyfish, then there is another option within the state. Florida is home to more than 1,000 springs, and although every one is different, they do share some similarities, such as their serene waters, cool and consistent temperatures, and crystal-clear underwater views. One such body of water is close to Panama City: Williford Spring, a beautiful place to swim as well as picnic, dive, hike, canoe, and cool down on a hot day.

Williford Spring was first discovered by explorers early in the 1800s, and they named it "El Chorro de Williford." However, information about the springs didn't really spread until much later, in the 1900s. At the same time the spring was being rediscovered, archeologists found that Native Americans relied heavily on these bodies of water and had been using this one for hundreds of years.

Those who visit can see evidence of the people who once used the land, as well as see how springs are an important part of Florida's ecosystems. They can support much of the aquatic and non-aquatic animals and plants in the state, including various birds, fish, turtles, manatees, and even alligators. Throughout 2024 and parts of 2025, the spring is set to get some necessary upgrades to make the park nicer for people and help to reduce erosion from constant visitors. If you're planning to visit the springs, it's a good idea to check on the website and their Facebook page to ensure it's open and accessible.

