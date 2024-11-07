Swim In Some Of Florida's Prettiest Waters At This Serene Spring Near Panama City Beach
When people think of Florida, the beaches and pleasant temperatures all year round might be the main reasons for visiting. However, if you want to explore water without the dangers of currents, riptides, and animals like sharks and jellyfish, then there is another option within the state. Florida is home to more than 1,000 springs, and although every one is different, they do share some similarities, such as their serene waters, cool and consistent temperatures, and crystal-clear underwater views. One such body of water is close to Panama City: Williford Spring, a beautiful place to swim as well as picnic, dive, hike, canoe, and cool down on a hot day.
Williford Spring was first discovered by explorers early in the 1800s, and they named it "El Chorro de Williford." However, information about the springs didn't really spread until much later, in the 1900s. At the same time the spring was being rediscovered, archeologists found that Native Americans relied heavily on these bodies of water and had been using this one for hundreds of years.
Those who visit can see evidence of the people who once used the land, as well as see how springs are an important part of Florida's ecosystems. They can support much of the aquatic and non-aquatic animals and plants in the state, including various birds, fish, turtles, manatees, and even alligators. Throughout 2024 and parts of 2025, the spring is set to get some necessary upgrades to make the park nicer for people and help to reduce erosion from constant visitors. If you're planning to visit the springs, it's a good idea to check on the website and their Facebook page to ensure it's open and accessible.
Why you should visit Williford Spring
If you're going to a spring, one of the most popular activities is to swim or explore the water. The springs in Florida are constantly fed fresh water, keeping them crystal clear most of the time. They're also pretty cold, staying at a consistent temperature of somewhere around 70-75 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes them the perfect way to relax and stay cool during the hot summer months. They're also great for the winter, with the water often feeling warm compared to the air temperature on the coolest days of the year.
While swimming and chilling in the water is common, it's not the only activity. Williford Spring has two explorable underwater caves as well, perfect for those eager to do more cave diving. Additionally, while kayaks and canoes aren't allowed in the middle of the spring, you can launch off of a nearby ramp and explore the surrounding water, even following it into the river. Snorkeling and fishing are also allowed in certain areas and there are benches and grills a little ways from the water if you want to take a break or whip up a delicious meal without leaving the area.
Many of these springs release enough water to feed a river, such as the year-round paradise Rainbow Springs State Park and the breathtaking Ichetucknee Springs State Park. Williford is considered a second magnitude spring, meaning it can discharge anywhere between 6.5 and 65 million gallons of water a day, or 10 to 100 cubic feet a second.
Things to do in and around Willford Spring
Williford Spring is near Panama City, about two hours west of Tallahassee in a small community called Youngstown. To get to it from Panama City, all you need to do is follow US-231 out of the city and then a left onto Highway 2301. When the road dead-ends, take a left onto FL-20, and the entrance to the springs will be on your right after just two miles.
It's not the only popular freshwater swimming and kayaking spot near Panama City either, as there is a series of springs creating the perfect clear-water swimming spot, Econfina Creek, and Williford is just one of many along the way as a part of Econfina State Park. If you kayak from this body of water, you have the chance to see several different springs and travel up and down the river.
Pitt Spring, Gainer Springs, Morrison Spring, and Cypress Spring are just a few of the others. Pitt Spring is even within walking distance, with a small trail that leads back and forth between the two, or you can kayak to it by following the creek. A few other parks are located near Williford Spring as well, such as St. Andrews and Falling Waters State Recreation Areas, and Pitt Spring Recreation Area.