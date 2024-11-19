Avoid The Crowds On The PCT And Appalachian Trail On This Stunning, Underrated Long Hike

There is a certain prestige and sense of accomplishment that comes with hiking an entire thru-hiking route from start to finish — and that is at least partially because it can be incredibly difficult. Tragically, thru-hikers sometimes go missing on routes like the Pacific Crest Trail, so it's vital to be both physically and mentally prepared. That often means a ton of research in advance to make sure you know what to expect. If you're not interested in hiking the entire trail (or just aren't ready yet) one solution is to only hike part of the trail — or be willing to only hike part of the trail when something goes wrong. You can always come back and try again.

Staying in touch with your loved ones while you're thru-hiking can be challenging, but it's absolutely vital that you have someone watching over you from far away. While you might be choosing the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail to be alone in nature, having someone back home who knows your plans can make a huge difference if something goes wrong. Though they won't be able to experience the trail by your side, having someone know where you're supposed to be at different times can help keep you safe. For extra safety, you can also consider carrying a GPS beacon.