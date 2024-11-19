Avoid The Crowds On The PCT And Appalachian Trail On This Stunning, Underrated Long Hike
Thru-hiking is one of the most difficult types of hiking you can attempt. That's not because of the actual difficulty of the terrain on the trail (which varies), but because of the incredible length of the journey, and how far you'll be away from home and out in the wilderness. The most famous American thru-hikes are the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. Because of their popularity, however, these hikes, which are supposed to be an isolated challenge alone in nature, can actually feel crowded. If you're looking for a truly private natural experience, consider a less famous but still gorgeous option — the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail.
This incredible trail is a staggering 3,100 miles, taking hikers all the way across the United States from the north Montana border to the south New Mexico border. Many people walk their favorite sections and then head home, but others challenge themselves to walk this entire trail from start to finish. The whole journey takes about five and a half months and traverses five states, winding from snowy mountains to sandy deserts.
The trail goes through many different regions
The vastly different climates and terrains hikers have to contend with on their journey make this route so fascinating. The New Mexico portion is a favorite starting place for those beginning their trek in the spring; by the time they reach Montana, the snow has already melted. Even if it wasn't the best option logistically, this part of the trail is particularly gorgeous in spring, when wildflower blooms transform the landscape into a natural wonderland. Many hikers associate this trail with mountains because when you reach Colorado, you will go through the wilderness around the Rocky Mountains. This is one of the hardest parts of the trail, but also the most exhilarating for those who thru-hike for a chance to pit themselves against the land.
The Wyoming section of the trail is no less beautiful, and hikers there can experience the landscape carved out by glaciers. It takes you through the oldest national park — and if you time your trip right, you can visit in the fall, the best time of year to visit Yellowstone. After a quick detour through Idaho, you'll find yourself in the incredible mountains of Montana.
How to hike the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail safely
There is a certain prestige and sense of accomplishment that comes with hiking an entire thru-hiking route from start to finish — and that is at least partially because it can be incredibly difficult. Tragically, thru-hikers sometimes go missing on routes like the Pacific Crest Trail, so it's vital to be both physically and mentally prepared. That often means a ton of research in advance to make sure you know what to expect. If you're not interested in hiking the entire trail (or just aren't ready yet) one solution is to only hike part of the trail — or be willing to only hike part of the trail when something goes wrong. You can always come back and try again.
Staying in touch with your loved ones while you're thru-hiking can be challenging, but it's absolutely vital that you have someone watching over you from far away. While you might be choosing the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail to be alone in nature, having someone back home who knows your plans can make a huge difference if something goes wrong. Though they won't be able to experience the trail by your side, having someone know where you're supposed to be at different times can help keep you safe. For extra safety, you can also consider carrying a GPS beacon.